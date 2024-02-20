Pinterest rolls out new collaboration features to Business Manager

Share the joy

Pinterest is rolling out a new update to Business Manager. The new update, which is a collaboration tool, will make it easier to manage your Pin campaigns through collaboration with other members of staff.

Some Pinterest users, according to social media expert Lindsey Gamble, are now getting access to the new Business Manager features.

Among the major updates you will find in the new feature are:

New collaboration tools to enable better workflow across your organization The ability to reuse existing ad audiences between ad accounts New Asset Groups for more segmented audience targeting Improved network security with the capacity to require that staff implement 2FA

Two years ago, Pinterest launched a new tool that could help marketers maximize their performance as the holiday season approaches. The new real-time analytical tool is a small, but useful addition to the Pin Analytics app on mobile, and will provide more data on your pins’ performance at any given time.

According to Pinterest, real-time insights are not available for audience metrics like ‘Total Engaged Monthly Audience’ and age and gender filters. You will, however, be able to see overall data in response to your pins anytime you check in.

“The insights you get from Analytics can help you make better decisions and customize your content. For example, if most of your impressions are on mobile, you can optimize your website for mobile. If an item on your site is driving traffic, you can make sure it’s available, feature it in more Pins, and save it to more boards.”

In February 2022, it was announced that its monthly active user count was experiencing a downward spiral for the third consecutive quarter. A report that covered Pinterest’s performance in Q4 2021, showed that it is the third consecutive time this is happening.

The company explained its performance with a chart that showed that Pinterest’s monthly active user count dropped from 478 million at the start of 2021, to 431 million in the current quarter. This shows a decline of 47 million active users throughout 2021.

While Pinterest is one of the most visited social media platforms online, the fact that it lost a whopping 47 million users in Q4 is something to worry about. Of course, people are beginning to look elsewhere for their shopping since most countries have relaxed their lockdown rules. Losing 47 million users is a huge cause for worry.

