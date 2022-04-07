Pinterest Prohibits Climate Change Misinformation

Share the joy

Users are no longer allowed to share climate misinformation on Pinterest.

https://newsroom.pinterest.com/en/post/combating-climate-misinformation-on-pinterest

Implementing New Policy

On Wednesday, Pinterest announced a new policy on its platform. Users can no longer share climate change misinformation. It’s the first platform to prohibit such content outright.

The company said that it would eliminate content that denies climate change. It will also prevent users from bookmarking or sharing visual posts stating that humans are not the cause of climate change. The platform will also get rid of content that omits scientific data to corrupt trust in climate science.

The prohibition is also applied to ads. In that case, advertisers need to follow the same rules or their ads will be stopped.

Pinterest wants to develop a space that can be relied on by people. In that case, it only wants its users to share genuine posts when they are using the platform. This is a bold move.

It’s an expansion of its broader guidelines about misinformation. The guidelines were first introduced in 2017 to tackle various public health details. The company has updated the rules to handle arising issues.

To help the company in developing information policy decisions, Pinterest has partnered with Climate Disinformation Coalition and the Conscious Advertising Network.

Increase in User Searches

Searches for topics related to sustainability and the environment are increasing. It means that more and more people are interested in them. Users are searching for zero waste tips or how to recycle clothes.

To provide more ideas to its users on how to follow a greener lifestyle, the company launched a Creator Originals content series. They are provided by creators from various countries, such as India, France, Japan, Brazil, and many more. The creators will focus on providing tips about being thrifty or upcycling clothes. They can also publish a post on how to minimize food waste.

Pinterest understands that it has a role in society in addressing climate change. The SEC proposed new rules that require companies to report how their businesses affect the climate. The SEC also requested major tech companies further information on eliminating change disclosures.

The UN encouraged companies, individuals, and countries to adopt renewable energy sources to limit climate change impacts.

This is not the first time that the company has changed its guidelines to align with the scientific community. Before the pandemic has started, it changed its rules to limit vaccine-related search results. Instead, it would only provide search results from authoritative sources.

It has also blocked anti-vaccine content to stop conspiracy theories from spreading on its platform.

The company is indeed taking proactive measures to provide its users with a more positive place to explore.

However, updating its guidelines is different from enforcing them. The company stated that it will use various methods to take action on ads that violate the new policy. It now has a team to review user reports.

“Climate disinformation on digital platforms is a serious threat to the public support needed to solve the climate crisis. Pinterest has demonstrated great leadership by creating a community standard that includes a definition of climate misinformation, and we will continue to press all platforms for transparency and reporting on their actions. We encourage others to take note of Pinterest’s efforts to reduce climate change disinformation.” Michael Khoo

