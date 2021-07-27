Pinterest now allows influencers to earn money off shoppable pins

Share the joy













Pinterest will now allow influencers to earn money off its shoppable pins. The world’s largest catalog of ideas made this known on Tuesday in a move that could excite a lot of influencers. The move could also encourage people to use Pinterest’s shoppable pins even more.

The announcement came as Pinterest releases its first set of tools that will enable influencers promote items from around the platform while also making some money in the process. Among tools launched by the platform include support for affiliate links; a move that will let them earn a part of purchases they drive.

Per The Verge, the social media giant is also adding product tagging to its story-like Idea Pins to drive sales from more places. Pinterest is adding a new “paid partnerships” label to support sponsorships within Idea Pins.

On Pinterest, businesses can already upload “Product Pins” to the platform, this allows people to click through to find and buy a product. With the new update, creators will now be able to browse available product pins and integrate them into their idea Pins. This of course, will make content with the product and make it easier for potential buyers to understand what they are seeing and how to use it. Creators will also be able to add their own affiliate links to these tags, which allows them to make money off any product sold.

The ability for creators to make money off shoppable pins is currently only available to influencers in the US and Canada. This, will however, be extended to the global markets in the coming months.

The Verge reports that the paid partnerships tool is now live for a handful of creators in the US, UK, Canada, as well as in 16 other countries.

In 2020, Pinterest launched a tool to help highlight recommendations from fashion influencers. The tool is called Shopping Spotlight; it showcases selections of Pin products as picked by publishers and influencers in the fashion world.

Shopping Spotlight is easily accessible from a feed of highlighted panels atop your Search tab. The best part of this new tool is that all listings will be curated by guest experts and fashion influencers including journalists Elaine Welteroth, Blair Eadie a fashion blogger, and Sarah Sherman Samuel an interior designer.

When you tap through on any Spotlight, you will be able to view themed collections that include products that could keep you up to date with current trends and styles in the fashion world. You can also get latest items from brands that are helping with the fight against COVID-19.

