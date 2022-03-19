Pinterest now allows creators share videos to Facebook and Instagram

Share the joy

Pinterest wants to help creators on its platform reach their wider audience. The world’s largest catalog of ideas has announced that creators on its platform will be able to share their Idea Pins to other social networks.

The Idea Pins according to Pinterest, will be downloaded as a watermarked video that stitches all the Idea Pin pages in one place. This, according to the company, will end with an end card that displays the creator’s name and username.

The company introduced its video-first new Pin format in 2021 as an attempt to catch up with other social media platforms in terms of static images to videos. The social media giant now says its creators will be able to download and share their Idea Pins across Facebook, Instagram, and others.

To share an Idea Pin to Facebook or Instagram stories, simply select the “FBStories” or “IG Stories” icon in the share menu, which will start the download. Once the download is completed, you will be taken to the Facebook or Instagram app with the story creation flow open and the watermarked Idea Pin video pasted in. Your shared pin can then be edited and posted.

Pinterest is rolling out several new shopping features. Pinterest announced at its global advertiser summit that a new product called “Your Shop;” a customized shopping page will be added to allow people shop on its platform.

Your Shop uses an algorithm to feed Pinterest users the latest items and offers based on their interest. With the feature, users do not need to leave the platform to make a purchase. The world’s biggest catalogue of ideas is also adding the ability to check out directly on the platform.

Pinterest is also adding new tools for retailers on its platform. Starting from this summer, businesses in the US, Canada, and the UK will be given access to more audience tools and real-time search data through Pinterest Trends. Businesses use Pinterest Trends to understand what is popular in categories like travel or beauty.

In February, Pinterest added an AR feature that lets you preview furniture from popular online store like Walmart, West Elm, and more.

The “Try On for Home Décor” feature will let you see furniture from partner stores including Crate & Barrel, CB2, Walmart, West Elm, and Wayfair in your house. This will be made possible through the power of augmented reality—a technology that has now become a big part of Pinterest.

