Pinterest launches Your Shop—a new in-app shopping page

Share the joy

Have you been hoping that someday you would be able to shop on Pinterest? You are not far away from achieving that—the company is rolling out several new shopping features. Pinterest announced at its global advertiser summit that a new product called “Your Shop;” a customized shopping page will be added to allow people shop on its platform.

Your Shop uses an algorithm to feed Pinterest users the latest items and offers based on their interest. With the feature, users do not need to leave the platform to make a purchase. The world’s biggest catalogue of ideas is also adding the ability to check out directly on the platform.

What has been said:

“[Your Shop] is a place for people on Pinterest to browse, shop and buy – and it’s completely tailored to every single person’s individual tastes. That’s right. People on Pinterest will see a customized shopping surface, with brands and products based on their own activity and preferences,” as per Social Media Today.

New tools for retailers:

Pinterest is also adding new tools for retailers on its platform. Starting from this summer, businesses in the US, Canada, and the UK will be given access to more audience tools and real-time search data through Pinterest Trends. Businesses use Pinterest Trends to understand what is popular in categories like travel or beauty.

Last month, the world’s biggest catalogue of ideas has just added an AR feature that lets you preview furniture from popular online store like Walmart, West Elm, and more.

The “Try On for Home Décor” feature will let you see furniture from partner stores including Crate & Barrel, CB2, Walmart, West Elm, and Wayfair in your house. This will be made possible through the power of augmented reality—a technology that has now become a big part of Pinterest.

In November, the company through its performance update announced a decline in its active user growth.

No thanks to countries that are gradually opening to business. Workers are gradually going back to work, and businesses are no longer being operated remotely.

In the performance update, the world’s largest catalog of ideas MAU dropped to 444 million in Q3 of 2021, down by 10 million on the previous reporting period. Pinterest’s Q2 numbers were down 24 million MAUs before that. The social media platform lost some 34 million active users overall after a steady growth stretching two periods.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

