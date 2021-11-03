Pinterest launches its own livestream series in Pinterest TV

Share the joy













Pinterest wants to ride the booming livestream selling business. It has launched its own series of live shopping through Pinterest TV.

“Today we’re announcing Pinterest TV, a series of live, original and shoppable episodes featuring creators right on Pinterest. Pinterest TV episodes are refreshed each weekday and will be recorded and available for Pinners to view on-demand, and save and rewatch later,” explains Pinterest.

The series of shopping livestreams will start on November 8. And it will give Pinners the chance to get limited deals in the app.

“Each Friday, products will drop in a live shopping setting where Pinners can take advantage of discounts from brands including Patagonia, All Birds, Crown Affair, Melody Ehsani, Outdoor Voices, Mented and more. Simply click the TV icon in the upper left corner of the Pinterest app to view episodes, interact with hosts, ask questions via chat, and get answers live,” adds Pinterest.

Pinterest has explored many options to ramp up ecommerce. It even launched an in-app celebrity livestreams for its Creators Connect event.

Pinterest TV brings direct interaction, higher engagement, and shopping activity direct to the app. All in time for the holidays.

The social network will also launch a new initiative for more creators to learn how to launch a shopping livestream in the app.

“Along with Pinterest TV, Pinterest is launching a virtual studio where Pinterest producers work directly with each creator to develop unique content, providing “backstage” A/V support, and go live with engaging episodes,” adds Pinterest.

It will expand the live shopping effort and give creators more chances to sell in-app.

All social apps have been ramping up their efforts on ecommerce. They want to tap on the rising interest in online shopping. A rise brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Pinterest had focused on product discovery and shopping long before the pandemic. CEO Ben Silbermann said in 2016 that Pinterest was not a social app. Rather, Pinterest had become a catalog of ideas.

Shopping has been the logical progression for the company. And it has been enabling its ecommerce vision since. It has shopping platform integrations, streamlined catalog ingestion tools, improved discovery, AR product display options, and more.

