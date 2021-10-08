Pinterest launches Havens to support World Mental Health Day

Share the joy













October 10 is World Mental Health Day. To mark this occasion, Pinterest has launched an anti-burnout board through tis “Pinterest Havens: Invest in Rest” project.

Pinterest Havens is a Pinterest board to help users find how mental health and rest relate to each other.

“The Haven includes a collection of Idea Pins about rest from Creators around the world, from gratitude journal prompts to bedtime affirmations, to tips for a mental reboot. Pinterest is inviting people – the ad industry included – to dive in and take some time for themselves to honor World Mental Health Day,” explains Pinterest.

The screenshot above shows how Pinterest Havens offers mental health tips and exercise routines. It invites Pinners to allot time to take a break and relax every day. With the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering, we need these advices now.

This year, searches for “Sunday reset routine”, “de-stressing tips”, and other mental health queries have increased.

Pinterest plans to extend its Havens project beyond its online platform with a real-life Havens setup.

“Located within Boxville on Chicago’s South Side, “Havens: Invest in Rest”, is a site-specific installation curated by local artist Dwight White dedicated to bringing the anti-burnout oasis to life through real-life Pins and community programming,” adds Pinterest.

As part of this initiative, Pinterest will give $80,000 to three Chicago organizations. These groups are supporting the local community by promoting their wellbeing.

The Havens project is the platform’s latest effort to support mental health. Among its main programs has been its self-care program. It advises on quick exercises for Pinners who deal with mental health issues. And it has direct links to professional assistance.

The resources appear when users look for terms like “stress quotes”, “work anxiety”, and related topics. It can help users reach professional assistance when needed.

Recent reports have shown how social media has an impact on the mental health of its users.

Check out the Pinterest Havens board here.

