Pinterest launches a small but useful real-time analytical tool

A new tool that could help marketers to maximize their performance as the holiday season approaches has been launched by Pinterest. The new real-time analytical tool is a small, but useful addition to the Pin Analytics on mobile, and will provide more data on your Pins’ performance at any given time.

According to the screenshot posted on Twitter by Yasser Masood, Pinterest is alerting users to the upgrade in the mobile app. Well, Real-time insights are not just available on mobile, the tool can also be accessed in the web Analytics platform. However, its availability on mobile means you will be able to access the same data on the go.

According to Pinterest, the real-time insights are not available for audience metrics, like ‘Total Engaged Monthly Audience’ and age and gender filters. You will, however, be able to see overall data in response to your Pins, anytime you check in.

“The insights you get from Analytics can help you make better decisions and customize your content. For example, if most of your impressions are on mobile, you can optimize your website for mobile. If an item on your site is driving traffic, you can make sure it’s available, feature it in more Pins, and save it to more boards.”

In February, announced that its monthly active user count was experiencing a downward spiral for the third consecutive quarter. A report that covered Pinterest’s performance in Q4 2021, showed that it is the third consecutive time this is happening.

The company explained its performance with a chart that showed that Pinterest’s monthly active user count dropped from 478 million at the start of 2021, to 431 million in the current quarter. This shows a decline of 47 million active users throughout 2021.

While Pinterest is one of the most visited social media platforms online, the fact that it lost a whopping 47 million users in Q4 is something to worry about. Of course, people are beginning to look elsewhere for their shopping since most countries have relaxed their lockdown rules, losing 47 million users is a huge cause for worry.

What this means is that Pinterest is not able to keep hold of its users; though it has been adding some new products and features lately.

In the quarter before the last, Pinterest’s MAU dropped to 444 million in Q3, down by 10 million on the previous reporting period. In Q2, the numbers were down 24 million MAUs before that. The social media platform lost some 34 million active users overall after a steady growth stretching two periods.

