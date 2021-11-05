Pinterest launches 2021 Holiday Marketing Hub

Share the joy













Pinterest has launched its Holiday Marketing Hub for 2021. It has an array of new reference points and resources to improve your yearend campaigns on the platform.

Ecommerce sales about to hit record highs. And Pinterest is on its way to deliver big results. The platform has reached new revenue and usage peaks this year.

The company says starting early can optimize your campaign success this holiday season.

“Brands who start their holiday campaigns earlier in the season see a +6% incremental sales lift, and 4.7x more conversions compared to those that only focus on the later weeks,” says Pinterest.

The company’s data shows shoppers have the most activities and engagement before Cyber Monday (November 29, 2021). Last year, 60% of all holiday sales that came from Pinterest happened before Cyber Monday.

Pinterest shows a few main overviews for planning your holiday marketing campaigns. It also has essential Pin user personas to remember.

The company has created a new board of top creative strategy samples to guide your thinking.

You will find links to information on Pinterest ads. And it comes with an option to request for a holiday campaign consultation with a Pin expert for free.

Pinterest has included a holiday campaign guide on choosing the best ad options for different purposes.

The content of the guide is not new. Yet, Pinterest may add more in upcoming weeks. And it is convenient to have all reference points and resources in one location. It eases up the process of mapping out a Pin strategy.

Pinterest says most sales tend to happen less than four weeks from now. So, act now. Time to make your Pin push.

Check out Pinterest’s updated Holiday Marketing Hub here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

