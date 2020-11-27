Pinterest is testing a new feature that lets you sign up for Zoom classes

Image Credit: The Guardian

Pinterest is reportedly experimenting on a new feature that lets you register for Zoom classes. Users will be able to sign for Zoom classes through Pinterest, while creators use Pinterest’s class boards to organize class materials, notes and other resources.

Pinterest is working on Classes where participants can join via Zoom pic.twitter.com/vhRtMCHpup — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 24, 2020

Report of this new feature was first broken on Twitter by no other person than Jane Manchun Wong, Jane had tweeted about the upcoming feature where she posted a screenshot before it was later confirmed by Pinterest. “We are experimenting with ways to help creators interact more closely with their audience,” a Pinterest spokesperson said per TechCrunch.

Providing more information about the yet-to-be released feature, Sarah Perez of TechCrunch writes that the communities would include dedicated sections where creators will be able to organize their class materials such as “lists of what to bring to class, notes, photos and more.” She also adds that communities could also offer a class overview and description, connect users to a related shop, and group chat among others.

As a user, you can join a class by clicking a “book” button to sign up, you will then be sent an email confirming the meeting details. Other buttons, however, will direct attendees to download the Zoom app or simply copy the link to be a part of the class.

In September, Pinterest launched a new holiday hub ahead of the coming holiday season. With the new holiday hub, businesses will be able to tap into Pins, which of course enables them to maximize holiday sales. The hub offers users an array of useful links to various Pinterest resources including previous research reports, audience persona insights, case studies, and many more.

Unlike in previous years where people wait until it is close to Black Friday to make their shopping, 2020 seems different apparently because of the pandemic. COVID-19 has obviously changed everything–people now do more shopping at home, and this has been a regular feature since the outbreak.

This is a big plus for Pinterest considering the fact that it is one of the very few social media platforms that is primarily focused on shopping. To underline the fact that people now do their shopping all through the year, the company said it recorded a 3x increase in US searches for Christmas gift ideas in April 2020 as against the same period in 2019.

Pinterest also announced that it has launched a new marketing guide to help businesses maximize sales. The guide, which can be downloaded here, allows businesses to make use of all available tools to achieve success on the platform.