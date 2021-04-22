Pinterest expands Shopify partnership

Pinterest has expanded its Shopify integration by adding 27 countries from the original pool in May 2020.

“The Shopify Pinterest channel is now live in a range of new countries including Australia, Austria, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Now, more than 1.7 million Shopify merchants around the world have an easy way to bring their products to Pinterest and turn them into shoppable Product Pins that are discoverable across the platform,” says Pinterest.

The Pinterest-Shopify partnership helps Shopify merchants connect their products to Pinterest easily. And they can reach the social network’s more than 450 million users.

By installing the Pinterest Shopify app, merchants can quickly and easily upload product catalogs, publish Pins for items on sale, track performance and reach people with campaigns, all from your Shopify interface.



After you connect your Shopify account, new Pin integration options will instantly become available. It streamlines the creation and connection process. And it also helps link millions of shoppable Pins.

To ensure more merchants sell on its platform, Pinterest must remove any technical barrier. It must help in advertising and promotion, not only direct connection.

Pinterest is adding new display options and shopping tools on profiles to fill this in. It comes with an enhanced catalog breakdown for businesses to upload products and promote them.

From Shopify’s perspective

Merchants who advertise on Pinterest from Shopify will now have access to Dynamic Retargeting. They can reengage with Pinners who have interest in their products or services on Pinterest.

“Using the Pinterest channel, merchants can now develop and deploy marketing campaigns that target consumers in geographies outside of their own as demand for cross-border commerce grows, including the ability to create localized product feeds that target individual markets using Pinterest’s new multi-feed support for catalogs,” says Shopify.

Pinterest will also support multiple feeds for catalogs. With it, businesses can upload product data in multiple product feeds using one Pinterest Business account.

“Shopify merchants, as well as any retailer with a Pinterest business account, are now able to add up to 20 product feeds to their account, each indicating specific local data such as a currency, language or product availability,” adds Pinterest.

It will allow targeting by region and to focus product listings on several markets.