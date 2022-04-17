Pinterest expands its product list in partnership with WooCommerce

Share the joy

Pinterest has a new partnership with ecommerce platform WooCommerce. It allows more than 3.6 million WooCommerce merchants to convert products into Shoppable Pins on Pinterest.

WooCommerce has been an ecommerce plugin for WordPress. It allows WordPress users to add more products to their site.

Now, they will post those items on Pinterest as well. It opens new doors for exposure and sales.

“Our partnership with WooCommerce is part of our broader commitment to becoming the most inspiring shopping destination online. At Pinterest, we’re building a home for taste-driven shopping, and investing in new ways for shoppers to browse, discover and engage with brands. With the number of Pinners engaging with shopping surfaces growing over 20% both quarter over quarter and year over year in Q4 ‘21, this partnership gives Pinners more options to discover and purchase with confidence,” says Pinterest.

The agreement will launch a new Pinterest app in WooCommerce. It includes new Pinterest shopping features, such as tag deployment and catalog ingestion. WooCommerce merchants will launch ad campaigns through the interface.

WooCommerce merchants will have beta access to Pinterest API v5. And it provides more options to build custom Pin shopping experiences to view outside the app.

This is the most recent gradual expansion of Pinterest’s commerce features. It also has a similar integration with Shopify. It makes it easier for merchants to convert their product lists into Buyable Pins. It expands the number of products that Pinterest can show its users, increases utility, and provides more opportunities for exposure. It also generates more ad spend from a wider pool of merchants.

This smart expansion is not the last one. Pinterest aims to be the destination of choice for all online product discovery and purchase.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

