Pinterest enables the option to reply comments with an Idea Pin

Pinterest has enabled the option the option to reply comments with an Idea Pin. The new feature is coming on the heels of Instagram’s new feature that allows users to reply a comment with a Reels video clip. Users, according to Pinterest, can reply to Pin comments with an Idea Pin video.

Now, if you want to add a visual element to your Pin comment reply, all you need to do is to tap on the three dots menu next to any comment. This will give you the option to “Reply with new Idea Pin.” This will then give you access to the full-screen Idea Pin composer that allows you to add more context to your response.

“There are more ways than ever to engage with your community on Pinterest. Now you can respond to all the comments, questions and requests with a tailored Idea Pin reply” Pinterest wrote.

TikTok opened the floodgates of the video reply option—the short-form video sharing app added the feature last May. Only a couple of days ago, Instagram introduced similar feature to its platform. The ability to reply with video provide more ways for people to use video for engagement and interaction wherever possible.

It is probably a trend that has come to stay, and could possibly be improved upon as more social media platforms warm up to it.

Pinterest active user growth is declining. No thanks to countries that are gradually opening to business. Workers are gradually going back to work, and businesses are no longer being operated remotely.

In its November performance update, the world’s largest catalog of ideas MAU dropped to 444 million in Q3, down by 10 million on the previous reporting period. From the graph as shown below, Pinterest’s Q2 numbers were down 24 million MAUs before that. The social media platform has lost some 34 million active users overall after a steady growth stretching two periods.

The decline is not unexpected—most people did virtually all their shopping online at the peak of the COVID outbreak. Pinterest has a lot of products that focus more on ecommerce, and this attracted millions of shoppers to the platform at the peak of the pandemic. With the gradual reopening of physical stores, people are having fun doing their shopping offline.

At the heart of the pandemic, Pinterest added over 100 million active users. That period marked a great achievement for the company as it touted itself as a virtual shopping mall. Of course, reality is beginning to set in as the physical stores begin to reopen for business.

