Pinterest drops 24 million users in Q2 2021

The Pinterest run of 11 quarters with consecutive user growth has ended. It has dropped its overall users in the second quarter of this year. Still, its revenue endured for the period.

The social network lost 24 million users over Q2, as US users dropped 5% from the same period last year.

The loss was due to the reopening of physical stores and vaccine rollouts worldwide. It took a hit on the adoption rate of online browsing and ecommerce.

“Fewer MAUs came to Pinterest during Q2 than we expected. The primary driver of slower year over year MAU growth globally, and year over year MAU declines in the US, was the widespread easing of pandemic restrictions. As lockdowns lifted, people spent less time at home in Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2020. Given that many of Pinterest’s core use cases (e.g., decor, garden, cooking, DIY) are especially relevant at home, we believe we disproportionately benefited from increased time spent at home during pandemic lockdowns,” says Pinterest.

The platform says the biggest struggle on its usage numbers was less people using the web to enter the platform. Pinterest adds that web-based Pinterest users had less engagement and generated less revenue than Pinners on the mobile app.

“In Q2, MAUs on our mobile apps grew in the US year over year, and grew by more than 20% internationally,” adds Pinterest.

Shopping and search

The company notes that shopping and search engagement endured. People still land on new products and brands. They also purchase through the app.

Pinterest’s Average Revenue Per User stats increased on Q1 2021.

Even if it loses users, Pinterest still has avid Pinners using its platform actively.

Pinterest notes that Gen Z Pinners still have high engagement rates.

“US MAUs under 25 grew double-digits year over year and showed particularly strong engagement with our new native content format, Idea Pins,” says the company.

Pinterest says Idea Pins created daily have grown over seven times since January this year. Daily impressions from Idea Pins have increased over 10 times for the period.

For revenue, Pinterest earned $613 million for Q2 2021. This is 125% higher from the same period last year.

Pinterest says it had strong advertiser interest from US retailers, especially travel brands. Its business tools expansion into new regions has helped lift revenue intake.

“Our current expectation is that Q3 revenue will grow in the low-40% range year over year. We expect Q3 operating expenses will grow modestly quarter over quarter as we continue to ramp investments in our long-term strategic priorities, with plans to resume our brand marketing campaign in early Q4. Engagement headwinds on Pinterest have continued in July. The evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions remain unknown, and we are not providing guidance on Q3 2021 MAUs given our lack of visibility into certain key drivers of engagement,” says Pinterest.

Pinterest must continue to produce results for brands. If not, its challenges may mount as vaccine rollouts continue to bring back normalcy.

