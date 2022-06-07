Pinterest buys “The Yes” to improve its online shopping service

Share the joy

Pinterest continues to expand and improve its ecommerce service—the world’s largest catalog of ideas has just acquired “The Yes.” The Yes is an AI-powered shopping service that was founded by former Stitch Fix COO Julie Bornstein and technical co-founder, Amit Aggarwal.

Pinterest is currently venturing into new areas in how people shop online. These days, users are gradually embracing more of creator content, video, and highly personalized feeds, which makes it easy to understand the acquisition. With Yes, Pinterest will be able to understand a user’s shopping style as he shops across hundreds of fashion merchants.

The acquisition will see Bornstein reporting directly to Pinterest co-founder and CEO, Ben Silbermann, and will be responsible for leading the shopping vision and strategy across Pinterest, reports TechCrunch. She will play the role of Pinterest’s senior vice president of Shopping.

Among her roles at Pinterest, will be creation of a new organization dedicated to taste-driven shopping efforts on the platform. The deal also sees the 40-person Yes team joining Pinterest following the close of the transaction.

“The Yes team are experts in building an end-to-end shopping experience,” said Silbermann, in a statement per TechCrunch. “They share our vision of making it simple to find the right products that are personalized for you based on your taste and style. We’re very excited about The Yes’s talented team and technology as we build dedicated shopping experiences on Pinterest,” he added.

The acquisition bodes well for Pinterest—aside from gaining the technology that Yes brings on the table, it has also been able to add skill, and expertise.

“I’ve spent my career at the intersection of shopping, fashion and technology and have seen firsthand the valuable impact of building technology that enables brands to join a platform with ease while enabling customers to share their preferences,” Bornstein said. “Joining forces with Pinterest to broaden our reach utilizing such an inspirational platform is an exciting and ideal next step for our team and technology.”

The Yes app and site are expected to shut down as a result of the acquisition, while focus will now be on Pinterest.

In March, Pinterest announced that the company will be rolling out several new shopping features. Pinterest announced at its global advertiser summit that a new product called “Your Shop;” a customized shopping page will be added to allow people shop on its platform.

Your Shop uses an algorithm to feed Pinterest users the latest items and offers based on their interest. With the feature, users do not need to leave the platform to make a purchase. The world’s biggest catalogue of ideas is also adding the ability to check out directly on the platform.

