Pinterest adds new year-end features for merchants

The holiday season is around the corner. And merchants want to end a rough year with a big sales push.

At least one social network platform heard them.

Pinterest has announced new features for merchants to maximize reach and sales before the year ends. It includes new storefront profiles and a new shopping ad format.

Shop tab update

Pinterest has replicated the in-store shopping experience with a revamped Shop tab on business profiles. It emphasizes presentation for browsing.

“[The] updated profile enables merchants to transform their shop tab into a storefront with featured in-stock products organized by category, featured product groups and dynamically-created recommendations,” explains Pinterest.

Search results

If you search for shopping ideas, you will get a list of suggested merchants in your search results.

It will boost exposure for your business and push more traffic in your direction, especially if your products match the search query.

Product tagging

Pinterest is testing a new product tagging feature. It will allow merchants to tag scene images with exact products.

Businesses can add product tags within Collections pins already. This new feature gives you more options to add product tags. And it provides more promotional opportunities in your Pins.

Catalogs

Pinterest wants to improve catalog ingestion. It will ease the way brands connect to their product listings direct to their Pins.

The updated connection will help you link your data listings easily. It improves the on-platform shopping experience.

Pinterest reported in July that catalog ingestion had grown 10x in the first half of 2020. The new streamlining process may increase it further and add more shoppable Pins.

Ad format

Pinterest wants to improve its paid promotions with a new ad format.

“Some products just belong together. That’s why we’re bringing together Catalogs and collections to make collections a shopping ad format. As part of this update, brands can now also select a main asset and a corresponding product group to create an inspiring, multi-image ad unit. Additionally, we’re launching the option to use video as a hero in a Collections ad unit to further tell a brand story,” says Pinterest.

Video views on Pinterest have grown more than three times this year. Research had indicated that Pinners were 2.6 times more likely to buy after seeing brand video content on the platform.

Automated bidding

Pinterest wants advertisers to maximize their campaigns with a new auto-bidding for sales feature. It will align your bids with your defined ad objective.

Automated bidding uses internal insights and data to align ad campaigns with the right audience. It focuses on maximizing sales. And it showcases promotions to users with a history of buying, or with telling signs of buying.

“On average, advertisers who tested Automatic Bidding for Catalog Sales saw 28% more conversions when optimizing for the ‘Conversion’ event and nearly 29% more clicks when optimizing for ‘Click’ event for the same budget,” says Pinterest.

Conversion Analysis

Pinterest has added new Conversion Analysis visualization tools. It will help you see how your Pins are performing for various objectives.

“With new updates, retailers can see how customers are completing their path to purchase – all summarized in a familiar funnel – in the visualizations tool. Follow customers’ purchase journey and compare multiple attribution views to prove impact,” explains Pinterest.

The new features will deliver a clearer picture of your Pinterest performance. And it will allow you to establish better expectations about future results.