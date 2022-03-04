Pinterest adds Hebrew language support

Share the joy

Pinterest wants to expand its availability to more users. It has added Hebrew as a new language option in the app.

“Today, Pinterest is launching in Hebrew for Pinners around the world. With more than 55 million Pins in Hebrew already on Pinterest, we want to make it even easier for Pinners to discover fresh ideas and get inspired for their life’s projects in their preferred language,” explains Pinterest.

This update will help more users, especially in Israel, to access the app. Hebrew is the nation’s main language. It is spoken by its 9 million citizens.

Pinterest is the third most popular social app in Israel. Poland and the US also have a large community of Hebrew speakers.

The new language support will help more people and provide a usage boost for Pinterest. And it badly needs it.

The platform had a surge of new users, especially during the pandemic and the resulting lockdowns worldwide. It pushed more netizens towards ecommerce.

Recently, Pinterest’s monthly active users have declined. The app has dropped about 47 million users last year, as people started to go out and visit physical stores.

The added support for Hebrew will not let Pinterest recover the significant percentage of its lost user base.

But the platform is right to include and diversify whenever it can. It will boost its appeal among user groups to push back on track its growth momentum.

The new language support is another step in the process.

If you want to select Hebrew as your preferred language on Pinterest, follow these steps:

Go to your phone’s settings. Choose “Language & Region”, then the Hebrew option. The Pinterest app will follow your device’s language settings by default.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

