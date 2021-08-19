Pinterest Adds Hair Pattern Search Filters That Let You Search by Hair Texture or Type

Share the joy













This new search feature will make Pinterest’s hair content more accessible.

If you’re one of the Pinterest users who utilize the platform to find hair patterns, then you’re going to use this platform even more.

Pinterest recently introduced Hair Pattern. It’s a new feature that you can start using if you live in the US, UK,

Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand.

Pinterest Hair Pattern to Narrow Down Searchers for Hair

Pinners can narrow down their searches if they are looking for certain haircuts, hair colors, and hairstyles. They can also search for specific hair types or textures.

The company said that the new filters were created with Latinx, brown and black people in mind. With the new feature, you don’t need to work twice just to find that certain hairstyle because your hair type is quite different.

Skin Tone Search Filters

Hair Patterns is built on the company’s skin tone search filters. They were introduced back in 2018. These search filters rolled out after Pinterest found that the majority of people are using the platform to find and pin everyday looks and styles.

The process of detecting skin tone in photos was difficult, Pinterest’s engineering account admitted.

But the company provided a solution. It utilized machine learning from ModiFace, which is a third-party app. ModiFace has a wide array of data libraries for AI use.

Pinterest trained the algorithms to avoid reading white skin in dark shadow as dark skin tone.

When you search for skin tones, the details won’t be stored, thereby, they won’t affect how ads are being served to you.

The company states that the new feature utilizes computer-vision-powered object detection. This will help in determining the hair type shown in hairstyle pins.

Its algorithm has already detected hair partners in more than 500 million photos on the platform.

“In the past month alone, there were over 120 million searches for hair and over 5 billion Pins were created related to hair on Pinterest.** We’ve also seen that top hair searches on Pinterest are personalized – for example, “natural hair twists protective” (15x) and “best haircuts for thick wavy hair” (13x).***” – Pinterest Newsroom

Pinterest has been introducing new features since 2018 to ensure that its platform is easier to use and more inclusive.

In 2018, it introduced a feature that enabled users to filter makeup searchers by skin tone. Its AR Try-On feature is also adding new product types and shades.

Pinners can use the said feature to test different makeup products virtually. When it first came out, it only focused on lipsticks and glosses. However, when it rolled out widely, it expanded to include eye shadows as some of the search options.

It’s easy to use as you simply have to go to the search tab and click the camera button. This isn’t like other virtual makeup services because it won’t include filters or effects that can change your skin tone.

Hair pattern search can now be used in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It’s also available on iOS and Android. It will roll out to other markets over the coming months.

