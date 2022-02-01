Pinterest adds AR furniture shopping feature

Share the joy













Pinterest is always betting big on ecommerce. The world’s biggest catalogue of ideas has just added an AR feature that lets you preview furniture from popular online store like Walmart, West Elm, and more.

The “Try On for Home Décor” feature will let you see furniture from partner stores including Crate & Barrel, CB2, Walmart, West Elm, and Wayfair in your house. This will be made possible through the power of augmented reality—a technology that has now become a big part of Pinterest.

To those who always shop through Pinterest, using the feature would not pose any challenge. The AR feature does not seem to be widely available for now, but it should be in the next couple of days.

When it goes live, you should see an AR symbol on supported product pins. Once you tap on them, you should be given access to the “try in your space” button.

Pinterest will hope that this new feature helps to bring back some of its online shoppers. In November, the company through its performance update announced a decline in its active user growth.

No thanks to countries that are gradually opening to business. Workers are gradually going back to work, and businesses are no longer being operated remotely.

In the performance update, the world’s largest catalog of ideas MAU dropped to 444 million in Q3 of 2021, down by 10 million on the previous reporting period. Pinterest’s Q2 numbers were down 24 million MAUs before that. The social media platform lost some 34 million active users overall after a steady growth stretching two periods.

The decline is not unexpected—most people did virtually all their shopping online at the peak of the COVID outbreak. Pinterest has a lot of products that focus more on ecommerce, and this attracted millions of shoppers to the platform at the peak of the pandemic. With the gradual reopening of physical stores, people are having fun doing their shopping offline.

At the heart of the pandemic, Pinterest added over 100 million active users. That period marked a great achievement for the company as it touted itself as a virtual shopping mall. Of course, reality is beginning to set in as the physical stores begin to reopen for business.

“As lockdowns eased, people have embraced life outside their homes, a trend that caused a dramatic decline of our year-overyear growth rate of monthly active users (MAUs) in Q2 and Q3, as consumer preferences shifted away from our core at-home use cases.”

