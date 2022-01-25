Pink Screen on iPhone 13: What’s the Solution?

Share the joy













iPhone 13 owners are reporting an issue with the screen on their phones.

https://discussions.apple.com/thread/253300580

Pink Screen on iPhone 13

It all started with this post on the Apple Community forum — “My iPhone 13 Pro screen itself turns Pink and randomly crashing.” The post was published in October last year. It turns out the user wasn’t alone in this predicament.

Several users have commented and claimed that they have the same issue.

Apple did replace the malfunctioning phone of the first poster. The post was labeled — “The issue has been resolved. Replacement of the device (authorized service conclusion).”

Many users have shared their issues.

Unfortunately, they weren’t as lucky as the first person who started the thread. You may check out the forum and you can read several users complaining about the same problem.

One user said that he owns this expensive handset for two months when the device’s screen randomly starts to turn pink. It becomes unstable.

Then, Apple diagnosed it as a faulty motherboard.

Apple promised to provide a back system replacement. It means that the screen won’t be replaced but the camera system and other faulty parts will be changed.

Of course, the iPhone 13 owner wasn’t too happy about the solution. After all, he paid for a premium device only to receive a crappy service. He wanted (and deserved) a replacement unit.

But not all iPhone owners are experiencing this issue.

What’s Really the Cause of the Pink Screen Issue on iPhone 13?

Apple stated that the issue is a software bug. It recommends that owners who are experiencing the same issue must back up their data and join the company’s iOS Beta Software Program.

In that way, they can install the iOS 15.3 beta update.

Unfortunately, Apple didn’t state that the beta version offers a pink screen bug resolution. It means that the owners of a faulty device may still encounter the same issue after installing the said iOS version.

Why does it happen? Apple doesn’t know for sure. It’s not possible to find a pattern of why the issue occurs. But it seems restricted to iPhone 13.

Apple wants users with faulty devices to install the latest iOS update to find out if there are incompatibility issues between the iOS version and the app version.

Hopefully, Apple will find a fix to this issue.

Otherwise, according to one user, Apple is competing with Google, not for being the best but for having the buggiest software and OS.

Currently, quality control in Apple is disappointing. It used to offer a premium service. Now, it seems it’s no longer living up to the expectations of its users/iPhone owners.

Meanwhile, Apple confirmed that iPhone 13 lineup has no noise cancellation support. Apple didn’t provide any explanation as to why the feature can’t be found on iPhone 13. It’s not an iOS 15 bug. However, older iPhones will still get the said feature.

The workaround is to just enable the Voice Isolation feature from the Control Center. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work with all apps.

