Pew Research shows latest Twitter engagement

Pew Research has released fresh data on Twitter engagement before and after Elon Musk’s takeover of the service. It demonstrates that more users are taking breaks from tweeting. Around a quarter of active Twitter users do not anticipate using the app at all in the next 12 months.

According to the report, 60% of US Twitter users have stopped using the app in the last year. Many of the most active tweeters have curtailed their in-app engagement in the aftermath of Musk’s takeover.

Female and Black Twitter users are the most likely to have reduced their use of the platform in the last year. Democrat voters are similarly more likely to have reduced their use.

Many of Twitter’s most famous users have also reconsidered their Twitter addiction.

The study also asked current and previous Twitter users how likely they are to use the platform in a year. About 40% are indicating they are very or very likely, and 35% saying they are somewhat likely.

According to Pew Research, one-quarter of Twitter users are unlikely to return in a year. This is not a good indication for Twitter’s expansion goals. With a new CEO on the way, things might change dramatically.

According to Pew’s findings, most tweets are still sent by a tiny percentage of Twitter users.

Since Musk’s takeover, 20% of US adults on the site have generated 98% of all tweets.

According to Twitter, 80% of users browse the app in ‘read only’ mode. They never tweet or interact with tweets in any manner.

Furthermore, mentions of Musk have been significantly more regular on the platform. Individuals are tweeting about him an average of three times between April 14th and October 26th, 2022. This is an average of six times in the months after the sale.

You can read the latest Pew Research Twitter usage insights here and here.

