Peter Thiel to Step Down from Meta’s Board

Share the joy













He wants to focus his efforts on helping candidates who will advance Donald Trump’s agenda in the US midterms.

Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2014. Hy! Summit – Image by Dan Taylor. www.heisenbergmedia.com

Thiel is one of the Republican Party’s largest donors. Last year, he donated $10 million each to Blake Masters and JD Vance.

When Facebook was still starting in 2005, Mr. Thiel was one of the first investors. But his position in Meta has been under extreme scrutiny as the company continues to face political controversies.

Thiel’s departure can mean Meta loses one of its most conservative voices. Critics saw him as the main reason Facebook didn’t take down Trump’s posts even if they violated community standards.

According to Mark Zuckerberg:

“Peter has been a valuable member of our board and I’m deeply grateful for everything he has done for our company — from believing in us when few others would, to teaching me so many lessons about business, economics, and the world. Peter is truly an original thinker who you can bring your hardest problems and get unique suggestions. He has served on our board for almost two decades, and we’ve always known that at some point he would devote his time to other interests. I’m grateful he’s served on our board for as long as he has, and I wish him the best in his journey ahead.”

The company has 10 board members. In recent years, the board has undergone significant changes. Many of the members have been replaced with Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.

Drew Houston, for instance, joined Meta in 2020. He’s the chief executive of Dropbox. The founder of DoorDash also joined last month.

Will Meta replace Peter Thiel when he leaves? It’s a question that no one can’t answer for now.

Meta on Metaverse

Recently, Meta shifts its focus to the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg believes that metaverse is the next generation of the Internet. It can replace smartphones and other devices.

Metaverse is a virtual world where people can work, play and socialize. It’s still a futuristic technological concept. Many are still wondering what exactly is it and should they take it seriously.

When Facebook announced its new name, its critics say that as the company focuses on the metaverse, it is distracting itself from the issues it creates. These issues would include helping the spread of misinformation, harming the mental health of teens, and many others.

Many of its employees are concerned about the shift.

But the metaverse isn’t a new idea. Nvidia, Microsoft, and many other companies have already built virtual worlds with VR and AR.

The company’s investment in this virtual world is something that people must take seriously. If it becomes everything that Zuckerberg wants to be, it could shake up the world.

Meta is betting a lot on metaverse for it to succeed. It has hired the brightest engineers minds in the work to help work on the project. It also acquired VR and AR companies.

The timeline for this virtual world is not clear. But we’re already heading toward a future where we could be using AR or VR devices to go online. Meta wants to be the major player in shaping this new realm.

Even though Meta won’t be the only company to build metaverse, it wants to control it. It means that it will have more influence over our lives.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

