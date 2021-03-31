Periscope is no longer available on the Play Store– bye bye Periscope

Image Credit: TechCrunch

Periscope has been removed from the Play Store, which does not come as shock to many. Twitter had already announced that the livestreaming app would sunset this day. The last time I checked, it was no longer listed among the apps when I searched with the keyword.

Launched six years ago, most of the features will no longer be available for users. What that means is that people will no longer be able to download it and further updates will be halted.

Going live on Twitter however, will continue to be available within the app.

For users who might be interested in downloading their data, the Periscope website will still be available throughout Twitter.

Twitter’s decision to pull the plug on Periscope is based on low usage. The app has not enjoyed similar usage as competing services. Created by Kayvon Beykpour and Joe Bernstein in 2015, Twitter acquired Periscope even before it had gained popularity.

For an app that has failed to gain the much anticipated patronage as expected by its owner, it does not come as a surprise that Twitter is pulling the plug. Apparently the cost of maintaining it is taking its toll on the owners.

Twitter Live could probably be one of the reasons Periscope suffered low usage. Twitter Live works within the Twitter app itself, which is quite unlike Periscope, and performs similar functions as the later.

All videos posted on Twitter will remain as they are—this is regardless of the fact that Periscope will no longer be available for download from March 31.

Towards the end of 2018, Twitter launched a new live audio feature that will let you broadcast to your followers through Periscope. iOS users were able to make live audio broadcasts to people via Periscope. That was part of measures taken by the microblogging company to encourage people to use the app.

In 2019, the microblogging company updated the app, allowing up to three guests to be invited to live recording on Periscope. Users were allowed to invite audience members to the Twitter-owned app, while Periscope will then broadcast audio from you to everyone else in the stream. The good thing is, if any of the three guests drops off, you will be able to add another one to complete the current maximum number of allowed guests.

The focus here was to encourage more of the podcast crowds to use Periscope. While other social media platforms like Facebook and Twitch have made a habit of raking in profits from offering users the ability to broadcast to their audience, Periscope was not really that successful commercially.