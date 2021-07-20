Peloton is Planning to Launch an In-App Video Game

Share the joy













Peloton wants people to exercise more by introducing an in-app video game.

Peloton is planning to enter the video game business. It is preparing to launch an in-app video game. The name for the game is Lanebreak and it will be available for Peloton Bike subscribers.

Lanebreak In-App video Game

The game involves riders changing their resistance to help them meet their goals. Players can pick what difficulty level they wish to play.

They can also determine the type of music they wish to hear while they are playing. Then, choose the duration of the track.

The game isn’t available yet. However, a beta version will be ready later this year only for members.

Unfortunately, the cycle marker failed to share information about how many people can sign up for the beta version.

The game’s interface may be similar to Mario Kart. But with this game, you won’t control Mario. Instead, you pedal to keep your tire moving. And of course, as you pedal more, you are getting closer to your goals.

There are different challenges available. You can also pick the ways you can earn points.

For instance, if you choose Pickups, you will earn points depending on how long you stay in the lane that the in-app game commands. Breakers will reward you according to your energy output.

With this in-app game, you may not need an instructor-led class. However, some people might find it boring and confusing.

But if you are used to playing video games, you won’t have a hard time learning how to play Lanebreak.

This idea of letting you work out while playing games is interesting. It might help you use your Peloton more to reach your health goals.

Peloton isn’t the only company that expresses interest in the video gaming industry. Recently, Netflix is reported to push into gaming. It might offer a service similar to Apple Arcade that comes with a subscription bundle.

Netflix could offer games along with its other streaming content next year. It will be listed as a new genre. The best thing is that the service won’t charge extra for it.

Games are an important form of entertainment. And it’s one reason Netflix might be offering video games.

Peloton’s move into gaming can help the company in diversifying its content for users. Its subscribers will have a lot of options if this in-app video game will become available.

In addition to live-streamed classes with famed instructors, subscribers can just opt to play the game while meeting their health goals.

Peloton Stock

By introducing this in-app video game, it might help Peloton’s stock to recover. Over the last week, Peloton stock declined by 10%. It may outperform the S&P 500 in the next month.

Peloton experienced explosive growth last year when the pandemic started as people were stuck at home. Because all gyms were closed, people found ways to break a sweat.

To continue growing, Peloton is expanding its markets. It is also venturing into wearables.

