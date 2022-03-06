PayPal suspends services in Russia

Share the joy

Image Credit: Protocol

PayPal has temporarily halted its services in Russia over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. PayPal’s action is the latest in a series of sanctions targeted at Russia after its leader Vladimir Putin ordered a military invasion of its neighbor country nine days ago. Ukraine’s vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov posted a letter from PayPal CEO Dan Schulman via Twitter confirming the decision by the financial powerhouse.

“Under the current circumstances, we are suspending PayPal services in Russia,” Shulman says in the letter. “We are also doing all that we can to support our staff in the region during this deeply difficult time.”

We received a letter from @Dan_Schulman, CEO PayPal. So now it’s official: PayPal shuts down its services in Russia citing Ukraine aggression. Thank you @PayPal for your supporting! Hope that soon you will open it in for 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RaJxEMSLQe — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 5, 2022

As noted by Reuters, PayPal’s services were previously available in Russia for cross-border payments only. PayPal stopped accepting new Russian users a couple of days earlier, but has now taken the drastic decision to suspend its services. The action will also affect PayPal’s Xoom; a money transfer service it acquired in 2015.

PayPal spokesperson Aidan Kelly however, told The Verge that PayPal will still “continue work to process customer withdraws for a period of time, ensuring that account balances are dispersed in line with applicable laws and regulations.”

Still on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Snap has said it will temporarily suspend its heatmap feature for Ukraine. This will make it impossible for the app to show the number of snaps being taken per locations.

According to Snap, the measure is being taken as a precaution to protect Snapchat users in Ukraine. The company however, said there will still be a curated public feed of snaps submitted by users in Ukraine.

Snap in my opinion is doing this in Ukraine to block Russia from using the feature to track evacuation or movement of citizens. Snap is not the first to take such step; Google and Apple already have their live traffic features turned off in Ukraine to protect citizens.

To ensure civilians in Ukraine do not get caught up in the crisis, Twitter had last week activated its safety tips feature.

Twitter’s Safety team started sharing some useful tips for Ukrainians—the tips include how users in the East European country can protect their privacy and stay safe online. The tips included how users can delete their accounts, protect their accounts with 2FA, find out if their accounts are public or protected, and a couple of others.

