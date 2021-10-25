PayPal denies interest in buying Pinterest

Share the joy













Image Credit: PCMAG

PayPal has denied reports making the rounds that it wanted to buy Pinterest. The online payment behemoth says it is not pursuing an acquisition—at least not now.

Recall that Bloomberg had lately reported that PayPal was negotiating a $45 billion acquisition of Pinterest. Reuters later confirmed the rumored acquisition, which has now been denied by PayPal.

A source had told Reuters that PayPal was offering $70 per share, mostly in stock for Pinterest. Currently no deal is certain, but things could still change in no time.

The deal would have been PayPal’s biggest acquisition, and would also helped Pinterest delve more into ecommerce. Pinterest’s ambition is to become an ecommerce powerhouse. The app has never hidden the fact that it wants to make its platform a hub for brands and shoppers.

WeChat is one app that comes to mind when it comes to offering an avenue for chatting and payment. Apparently, PayPal sees itself in the light of this—and Pinterest provides a platform to achieve this.

Social media companies have come to embrace ecommerce. They are daily offering new products to edge out competition. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat easily come to mind.

Pinterest is not far behind; and is in fact one of the pacesetters when it comes to ecommerce. Every day, people come to Pinterest to find their favorite products. The app partners with popular brands that offer people amazing opportunities to shop.

Pinterest and other social media giants are in what one could best describe as the online ecommerce war. Everyone seems to be running against time; the race to catch a fair share of the online market is fierce.

In 2020, Pinterest brought a tool to help highlight recommendations from fashion influencers. ‘Shopping Spotlight’ according to Pinterest, showcases selections of Pin products as picked by publishers and influencers in the fashion world.

Shopping Spotlight is easily accessible from a feed of highlighted panels atop your Search tab. The best part of the tool is that all listings will be curated by guest experts and fashion influencers.

When you tap through on any Spotlight, you can view themed collections that include products that could keep you up to date with the fashion world. You can also get latest items from brands that are helping with the fight against COVID-19.

A couple of months ago, Pinterest announced that it will start allowing influencers to earn money off its shoppable pins. The move could encourage people to use Pinterest’s shoppable pins.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

