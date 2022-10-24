Share the joy

Paylines and Engines: What You Need to Know About Slots

What do you know of slot paylines and engines? As it happens, there is more to these than meets the eye. They could determine just how successful you are when playing a game, what sorts of prizes you can win, and how likely you are to land bigger paying combos over smaller ones. Confused? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with our guide to paylines and engines in today’s most popular slots.

Standard Line Games

First, let us look at what we call standard lines in slots. These are the paylines that appear in “most” video slots out there. Not just video slots, either – classic slots or fruit machines, too. A typical classic slot or fruit machine will feature just a single line, maybe three, and a maximum of five. Video slots tend to feature more. These thematic games come with special features and anything from 5 to 100 lines. In some cases, you can choose how many lines you wish to play with. You must line symbols up on a specific payline to win prizes.

243 Ways to Win

243 ways to win games were first brought to the casino world by Microgaming. The basic purpose of these games is to do away with payline combos. Instead, you merely need to land identical symbols on adjacent reels to win prizes. The games also popularised the use of free spin bonuses and randomly triggered goodies.

1094 Ways to Win

WMS Gaming was the first developer to really experiment with 1,094 ways to win. IGT laid the groundwork with their 720 ways to win games, but the 1,904 ways to win slots added something new. The reel sizes are different in this game and can be expected, providing you with more ways to win. Like 243 ways to win slots, you can win if symbols appear on adjacent reels.

Colossal Reels/Multi-Reel Games

Another type of engine popularised by WMS Gaming was the Colossal Reel mechanic. This saw a standard set of reels paired with an extended. Symbols could be cloned from one reel to the other, but the paylines all began on the smallest set of reels. By contrast, multi-reel games (popularised by Microgaming slots like Break da Bank) could see you play with several sets of reels. Special symbols could be cloned on all reels, but each set of reels has its own lines.

Cluster Pays

Cluster Pays were NetEnt’s contribution to the industry. These effectively brought the “zero payline” slot to casinos. Instead of landing symbols on paylines, players would land wins by grouping together symbols into clusters on the reels. When this happens, they will likely “explode” or disappear and be replaced by new ones. This gives players a chance to win several times in succession without wagering a new stake and may or may not involve progressive multipliers.

MegaWays

Cluster Pays slots laid the groundwork for collapsing reels and progressive multipliers being awarded for chaining together successive wins on the spin. MegaWays went one further. They restored paylines but decided to add hundreds of thousands, up to a million of them. The size of the symbols differs and determines how many lines are in play here. Most offer at least 117,649 ways to win, but some go way beyond this.

