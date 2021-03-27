Parler Warned the FBI About Violent Posts Before the Insurrection

Parler’s lawyer said that the company alerted the FBI about threats of violence are being planned at the Capitol.

On Friday, Parler, the social network used by bigots and far-right extremists, received infuriating comments after the company revealed that it collaborated repeatedly with the FBI, weeks ahead of the Capitol riot on January 6.

Parler Sent 50 Referrals to the FBI

The official account of Parler published a post that includes a link to an article that detailed how the platform sent 50 referrals to the FBI before the violent siege.

The company might have thought that it would gather positive feedback from its users.

Unfortunately, hundreds of its users responded indignantly.

Some users said that Parler is no longer a free speech platform. They considered it a fraud.

They vented their infuriation because Parler is willing to report its users even though it claimed to protect free speech.

These users didn’t think that Parler would turn them over to the corrupt FBI. They think that Parler violated their right to free speech as the company ratted on them.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee started an investigation into the said social media after the Capitol distortion.

Parler attracted conservatives and Trump supporters over the past year as major social networks banned most of them.

After the riot in Washington, DC., Parler went offline because Amazon Web Services, Apple, and Google kicked them out of their platforms.

Parler’s Co-Founder Sue Parler

On another note, Parler’s co-founder sued the company alleging that his ownership stake was removed. John Matze filed the lawsuit in Nevada.

He said that the company removed him after the platform became controversial because of the January 6 attack.

John accused Mercer and others to take his 40% stake in the company. But the defendants said that the fair market share of John was only worth $3.

Rebekah Mercer, the co-founder of Parler, owns the controlling stake in the company. She installed her collaborators to run it.

In the suit, John said that the platform’s true vision is being hijacked. He accused Mercer to be using Parler to further her political views.

Parler became popular in 2020 when conservative politicians joined the platform because they didn’t like the censorship on Facebook and Twitter. The company claimed to be the alternative site that values free speech.

Its user base grew to over 10 million after the election.

Before it went offline in January, it had around 15 million users. Apple, Google, and Amazon removed them from their platforms because Parler failed to moderate its content.

But Parler came back online.

This time it used SkySilk, a Los Angeles-based cloud computing provider.

John Matze said that he secured the new hosting provider. He also set up a new moderating system that Parler is currently using.

John is seeking a certain amount in damages.

While Parler was offline, Gab, Telegram, and MeWe have become more popular among conservatives. These platforms offer encrypted messaging. Many conservatives believe that the major social media networks are engaged in censoring right-wing voices.