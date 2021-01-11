Parler goes to court; sues Amazon for breach of contract

Image Credit: Yahoo

Parler has sued Amazon for breach of contract, antitrust violation, and unlawful business interference. According to court documents, the owners of the app want the court to order Amazon to reinstate the platform.

Parler claims that Amazon breached the terms of their agreement to stop it from competing with Twitter; and wants the court to stop the ecommerce giant from shutting down its account. The owners of the app argued that an extended shutdown would be like “pulling the plug on a hospital patient on life support.”

Image Credit: Document Cloud

Giving us a glimpse into what led to Amazon’s decision to ban Parler, the ecommerce giant in an email said it is “trouble” by repeated violations of its policy. Citing 98 posts that incite violence, the email included screenshots of a call to hang “traitors,” as well as an exhortation to “start systematicly assassinating [sic]” liberal leaders, supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, and others in January — with a note that “I already have a news worthy event planned.” In a public statement, Amazon said it “cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others.”

Events of the last few days will remain unforgettable in the political history of the US. It was the week that virtually every major social media company either permanently or temporarily suspended accounts belonging to Donald Trump. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the likes all took drastic actions against the outgoing US president. This is all related to the Capitol Hill invasion during the course of the week. On the heels of Google’s ban on the Parler app from the Play Store, Apple has announced similar action.

Apparently the owners of the Parler app did not do enough to introduce new content moderation policies as requested by Apple. The Parler app has now been officially removed from the App Store; and no new downloads will be allowed.

Apple in a statement per 9to5mac said:

“We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity. Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues.”

Parler was also removed from the Play Store during the course of the week. The implication of this is that no new downloads will be allowed while the removal exist. That said, those who already have the app installed on their Android devices will continue to have access to it, while new updates may not be allowed.