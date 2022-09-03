Parler back in the Play Store

Share the joy

Parler has found its way back to the Play Store more than a year after it was booted out. At inception, Parler was a social app that appealed and enjoyed massive patronage from pro-Trump online users.

Google kicked out Parler from its store in 2021 following concerns that content on the app incited violence that led to the unrest at the Capitol Hill. Indeed, the Parler did offer to scan for hate speech and get rid of some posts on the iOS version of its app, the same was not the case with the Android version.

In a statement to TechCrunch explaining why it reinstated the app, Google said:

“As we’ve long stated, apps are able to appear on Google Play provided they comply with Play’s developer policies. All apps on Google Play that feature User Generated Content (UGC) are required to implement robust moderation practices that prohibit objectionable content, provide an in-app system for reporting objectionable UGC, take action against that UGC where appropriate, and remove or block abusive users who violate the app’s terms of use and/or user policy.”

It is almost certain that Parler purged its app of hate speech and those content that go against Google policy. Parler, according to Google, made some changed before being allowed back on the Play Store.

On the heels of Google’s ban on the Parler app from the Play Store, Apple announced similar action. Apparently the owners of the app did not do enough to introduce new content moderation policies as requested by Apple at the time.

“We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity. Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues,” Apple said at the time.

Amazon also took almost similar action against Parler—the service was taken off its web hosting service.

Following Amazon’s action, owners of Parler headed to the courts to have its account reinstated. Parler sued Amazon for breach of contract, antitrust violation, and unlawful business interference. According to court documents, the owners of the app want the court to order Amazon to reinstate the platform.

Parler claimed that Amazon breached the terms of their agreement to stop it from competing with Twitter; and wanted the court to stop the ecommerce giant from shutting down its account.

