Parag Agrawal Replaces Jack Dorsey as CEO

Parag Agrawal is Twitter’s former CTO.

Former Twitter CEO Taking Over the Helm

Jack Dorsey decided to step down as Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors appointed Parag Agrawal as the new CEO effectively immediately.

Dorsey will remain a member of the board until 2022 when his term expires.

Agrawal will need to meet the company’s aggressive internal goals, including amassing 315 monetizable daily active users by 2023. He has been serving as CTO since 2017. But he has been with the company for over a decade.

He’s involved in AI and machine learning on Twitter. He also led projects that make tweets in timelines more relevant to users.

He was also tasked to find a leader for the project BlueSky. The goal of this project is to address the current problems with Twitter. Its vision is to make social media networks more like email. This will allow networks to communicate with each other regardless of what platform they are using. This project would also make it easier for social media networks to restrict hate speech.

Before Agrawal joined Twitter, though, he had been an intern at AT&T, Microsoft, and Yahoo. He’s also the first choice of Dorsey to lead the company.

For Jack, Agrawal “understands the company and its needs.”

Agrawal also holds a Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford University.

Bret Taylor, the company’s incoming Independent Board Chair stated:

“Parag understands Twitter and appreciates the Company’s unique potential. He has been instrumental in tackling our most important priorities, including accelerating our development velocity, and I know he’ll hit the ground running to strengthen execution and deliver results. The Board has the utmost confidence in Parag.”

Indian-Origin People

After the appointment of Agrawal as the new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk gave a shout-out to Indian talent in the US. He said that the country “benefits greatly from Indian talent.”

Agrawal is the latest CEO of Indian origin to head a major tech company in the US. He follows the likes of Sundar Pichai, Alphabet’s CEO, and Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO.

Shortly after the announcement, though, Parag faced controversy. Right-wing trolls and some media outlets unearthed a decade-old tweet. The message suggested that Agrawal believed all white people are racist.

Published on October 26, 2010, Agrawal tweeted that if white people can’t make a distinction between extremists and Muslims, then he shouldn’t distinguish between white people and racists. At that time, he didn’t join Twitter yet.

However, Agrawal clarified that he only quoted Aasif Mandvi who also said something similar.

The tech community marveled at the new CEO and the rise of Indian-origin people in the Silicon Valley ecosystem. From a software engineer to becoming a CEO in only 11 years, Agrawal expressed his gratitude to Dorsey for his counsel.

He said that he joined the company at a time when there were only fewer employees. He has seen the ups and downs of Twitter. However, he’s seen Twitter’s impact, its progress, and he’s excited for the opportunities ahead.

