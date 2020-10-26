Pakistan’s Prime Minister Asks Facebook to Ban Anti-Islam Posts

The Pakistan prime minister said that there’s growing Islamophobia on social media platforms, like Facebook.

Anti-muslim posts are rampant on social media sites. These sites have removed the spread of anti-vaccination content. They also eradicated ISIS terrorists and white supremacists. However, they failed to ban anti-muslim content. It’s still allowed and it’s being shared across social media.

These posts continue to spread. They generate a lot of engagement on social media sites.

The primary platform that extremists are using to spread anti-Muslim content is Facebook. And it’s probably the reason the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, to remove and ban all islamophobic content.

In his letter, he asks Mark to impose a similar ban on anti-Islam on Facebook that Mark has implemented for the Holocaust.

Last week, Facebook announced that it was going to forbid posts that deny or twist the Holocaust. If a user searches for details about the Nazi genocide, the platform will direct the user to authoritative sources.

Mark said:

“We’ve long taken down posts that praise hate crimes or mass murder, including the Holocaust. But with rising anti-Semitism, we’re expanding our policy to prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust as well. If people search for the Holocaust on Facebook, we’ll start directing you to authoritative sources to get accurate information.” https://www.facebook.com/zuck/posts/10112455086578451

His posts gained both positive and negative comments. Some want the platform to stop hate speech and violent threats, disallow posts about killing police officers, ban fake news, and hate propaganda.

The prime minister’s request to Facebook comes in the middle of a squabble with the French President Emmanuel Macron. France’s leader criticized Islamists while defending the publication of cartoons that depict Prophet Muhammed.

Last week, a French teacher was decapitated near Paris. The teacher showed cartoons of the Prophet during a class on free speech. Islam doesn’t allow caricatures of Muhammed. Blasphemy is a sensitivity issue in Pakistan, which is ultra-conservative. Any person who insults Islam will face the death penalty.

The French leader said that the teacher was killed because “Islamists want our future.”

His comments triggered anger in several Muslim-majority nations. In the Gaza Strip, Palestinians burnt Macron’s portrays. They called his comment an attack against Islam.

Macron’s remark has insulted half a billion people around the world.

The Pakistani prime minister tweeted that Macron’s statement would trigger division. He said that Macron should have put a healing touch, instead of creating polarization that can lead to radicalization.

He added that Macron chose to encourage anti-Islam, instead of attacking the terrorists who are carrying out violence. Earlier this month, Macron described Islam as a religion that’s in crisis worldwide.

But the French leader isn’t alone in making anti-Islam comments. Some politicians around the world have used anti-Muslim language to boost their popularity among voters.

Islamophobia has made social media platforms a lot of money. That’s because anti-Muslim posts keep people on their platforms.