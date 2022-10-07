Over 2.5 Million Kids Used E-Cigarettes in 2022, says latest US survey

Share the joy

The latest results of the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey show that youth e-cigarette use still is a pressing public health problem in the United States.

Photo by Olena Bohovyk on Pexels.com

The numbers are driven by the widespread availability of flavored products that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should have removed from the market.

The survey shows that 2.55 million middle and high school students reported that they used e-cigarette in the last 30 days.

Over 85% of youth e-cigarette users said they use flavored products, with fruit, candy, desserts, mint, menthol, and other sweets reported as the most popular flavors.

Based on the study, the most effective solution is to eliminate all flavored e-cigarettes.

The new survey also found that kids use a wide range of flavored e-cigarette brands. A crackdown on a handful flavored products and brands will not end this crisis.

If flavored e-cigarettes still circulate on the market, kids will look for them. More than 25% of youth respondents prefer to use menthol-flavored e-cigarettes.

The alarming information is that the FDA has not authorized any single one of these flavored e-cigarettes for sale. These products are illegal and subject to FDA enforcement action to remove them from the market.

More Damage

In another finding, a disturbing number of youth e-cigarette users report frequent or daily use – 46% of high school users report frequent use (on at least 20 days a month) and 30.1% report daily use. Kids are no longer experimenting with e-cigarettes. They have become addicted to these high-nicotine products.

While youth e-cigarette use remains a serious problem, there has been important progress since 2019, when youth use peaked at 27.5% of high school students and 5.4 million middle and high school students altogether used these products.

This progress is the result of a number of factors, including policy action, especially at the state and local level, to end the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and the implementation of public education and cessation efforts. In addition, restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic impacted youth e-cigarette use.

The National Youth Tobacco Survey is conducted annually by the CDC and the FDA. The results were published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

