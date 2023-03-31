Share the joy

Our Growing World [INFOGRAPHIC]

Did you know that the world’s population grows nearly 1% each year? While this may seem small, our population reached 8 billion in 2022, and we are now on the road to reaching 9 billion people throughout the world. The 9 billionth baby could be only 15 years away, and that population increase will have an effect on our world.

Today, countries in Africa are contributing most to the large boom in the population. The Sub-Saharan region is even projected to double by 2050. Asian countries are also contributing to an increase in global population with 1.42 billion people in China, 1.41 billion people in India, and 124 million people in Japan with more babies being born each day. While these countries seem to be experiencing a population boom, some European populations are projected to decline 15% by 2050.

Even with the 9 billion milestone around the corner, countries like Croatia,Latvia, and Spain are decreasing in their overall population.Interestingly enough, these countries have some of the longest life expectancies and best overall health. The healthiest countries in the world are Spain, Italy and Iceland, and none of these countries are experiencing as large of a population boom as some other parts of the world.This means that fertility rates are inverse to life expectancy, and even though a country is healthy, it does not inherently mean they will be making more babies.

While there are countries that are declining in population, the overall world population is continuing to grow. With so many people already spread across our world, continuing to expand has led to some geographic and economic concerns.

One of the main issues the economy faces as the population grows are labor shortages. By 2030 surpluses are set to become shortfalls and that can risk nearly $10 trillion. With more people living longer,more funding will be needed towards hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and assisted living industries. More workers will be needed and this can lead to additional stress on the industries that are already needing extra help. What’s more, our population has already slowed global GDP growth, and with the 9 billion milestone in sight it is predicted it will continue to slow.

On the other hand, a growing population is not inherently negative. Large countries can lead to an increase in multinational corporations that may help negate some of the labor shortages we are already experiencing. We have seen the benefits of these larger corporations already, with 36% of global output coming from multinational corporations in 2016 alone. With more people of working age across the world we can be more productive as a society, helping to continue the positive impact we can have on the world.

The growing population will have many lasting effects on the economy and our world overall. Learn more about these changes in the infographic below:

