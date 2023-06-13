Oracle beats estimates, to introduce generative AI

Share the joy

Oracle shares rose up to 5% in extended trading on Monday. It came after the software company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales projections that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

Earnings: According to Refinitiv, the adjusted price per share was $1.67, compared to the $1.58 projected by analysts.

According to a statement, Oracle’s revenue increased 17% year on year in the fiscal quarter that concluded on May 31. Net income increased to $3.32 billion, or $1.19 per share, from $3.19 billion, or $1.16 per share, in the previous quarter.

On a conference call, CEO Safra Catz stated that she anticipates fiscal first-quarter adjusted profits of $1.12 to $1.16 per share and sales growth of 8% to 10%. Refinitiv surveyed analysts predicted $1.14 in adjusted earnings per share on $12.34 billion in revenue, implying 7.8% increase.

Cloud services and licensing support, the company’s main source of income, increased 23% to $9.37 billion. However, revenue from cloud licensing and on-premises systems fell 15% to $2.15 billion.

Cloud infrastructure revenue increased 76% to $1.4 billion, accelerating from 55% growth in the previous quarter. That section of Oracle is growing faster than Microsoft and Google, but it is still far smaller than their competitors’. Catz stated on the conference that Oracle’s gross margin in the unit will continue to grow.

Generative AI

Oracle’s chairman and CEO, Larry Ellison, announced a generative artificial intelligence cloud service related to a relationship with startup Cohere. It has committed to use Oracle’s cloud infrastructure.

Microsoft, in collaboration with the company OpenAI, provides the Azure OpenAI Service. It allows enterprises to deploy big language models for receiving human input and producing human-like replies.

“This new service protects the privacy of our enterprise customers’ training data, enabling those customers to safely use their own private data to train their own private specialized large-language models,” Ellison said. Oracle has started using the tool internally, he said.

During the third quarter, Oracle announced that more of its cloud services had been approved for use by US defense and intelligence organizations.

Excluding the after-hours increase, Oracle shares are up over 43% this year, while the S&P 500 index is up around 13%.

The stock climbed 6% in normal trading, its biggest day in a year. Wolfe Research analysts upgraded the stock to a buy from a hold, citing improved financials and the company’s position in AI.

