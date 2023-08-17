Opera’s Aria is now also available on iOS

Share the joy

Generative AI has taken the world by storm, and we are liking every bit of it. Chat apps, social media apps, browsers, and you name it—everyone is having a bite.

Opera is the latest browser to catch the AI fever, and iOS has just welcomed its version.

Opera’s artificial intelligence, called Aria, has arrived on iOS. Its arrival completes Aria’s availability across all major platforms, including Android, Mac, Windows, Android, and now iOS.

Aria was built in collaboration with OpenAI, is integrated directly into the web browser, and can be used at no cost.

Use of Aria is optional, and a user would have to opt-in to be able to use it. Aria will provide you with various intelligent insights and ideas and responsive voice commands. You will also be required to log into your Opera account to use Aria. You can create an account if you do not have one.

As explained by Opera:

“Aria amplifies your creativity and productivity by leveraging the potential of AI. As an expert in both web navigation and browser functions, Aria facilitates AI collaboration in tasks such as information retrieval, text or code generation, and product inquiries.”

Opera on iOS is not any different from others before it; it has a chatbot-like interface that allows you to ask questions and get answers.

You can access it from the “more” menu, which is at the far right on the bottom navigation bar in the Opera iOS app.

Usage has already exceeded 1,000,000, which is impressive considering things are becoming highly competitive out there.

“As encouraging as the initial adoption of Aria has been, we are equally pleased with the quality of the users’ early engagement with the AI tool,” said Opera co-CEO Lin Song previously. “We are also seeing a lift in total time spent, with increased searches and pageviews per session.”

Opera’s Aria will now have to compete with several others in the market, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT on iOS, web, and Android, Google Bard, Microsoft’s generative AI, and more.

The Android version is winning some hearts, and it is hoped that the case will not be different with Opera’s Aria on iOS.

