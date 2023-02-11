Opera is Planning to Integrate ChatGPT Into Its Products

Share the joy

Opera is Joining the ChatGPT-Style Integration

Opera’s parent company Kunlun Tech announced that it is planning to add ChatGPT to its products.

But the company didn’t share details on how it’s going to integrate it. Will it be available across all of its products?

The news comes as Microsoft and Google announced their plans to integrate AI chatbot technology with their search engines.

ChatGPT has surged in popularity. It’s a different kind of search engine developed by OpenAI, a Microsoft-backed company.

Compared to Google’s Chrome browser, Opera share is minuscule. It ranks sixth in the market with only a 2.4% share. Chrome, on the other hand, has a market share of 65.4%. Microsoft’s Edge browser only has a 4.5% share.

Opera is based in Norway. It operates a browser for gaming. It has more than 300 million monthly active users. Its gaming browser has helped boost its revenue.

Why Tech Companies are Integrating ChatGPT?

ChatGPT has enticed millions of users around the world in just months after it was launched. It’s powered by artificial intelligence that opened new ways for users to search.

With so much attention from users, major tech companies now want to jump onto the bandwagon. Microsoft has invested in OpenAI and it announced its ChatGPT-style integration into its Bing search engine.

Analysts are saying that ChatGPT will kill Google’s ad business. Thus, Google announced that it’s going to integrate a ChatGPT competitor into its own search engine. It will be called Bard. It’s in its final level of testing. It will be available in late February 2023.

Bard is similar to ChatGPT when it comes to providing users with human-like responses. But there are differences. For instance, ChatGPT is trained using online text written by people.

Bard employs Language Model for Dialogue Application. It’s based on the responses on internet text. LaMDA was developed to understand natural language with the use of an open-source network.

LaMDA is trained to find patterns in phrases and words. It also requires lesser CPU resources. It allows better user capacity and feedback-gathering.

In other words, what makes these two different is the data source. Bard can access the internet for information. This will guarantee that the details it can provide are up to date.

ChatGPT is limited as it only includes data from sources that expire in 2021. In that case, Bard will have more data to gather in real-time.

Several companies are already working on their initiatives. They include ChatSonic, OpenAssistant, and Jasper AI. Baidu, too, is joining the race. It’s a Chinese search engine and its ChatGPT-style is currently in testing.

Alibaba, too, is working on a ChatGPT rival. However, it did not reveal information about how it was going to work.

AI will play a vital role in the tech of the future. Soon, we will be using AI-powered assistants on our phones and computers to help us with our work.

The integration of ChatGPT-style into search engines is an ambitious move for many companies. As the market for AI continues to soar, every tech company needs to set itself apart.

