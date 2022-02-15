Opera for Mac Now Supports Emoji-Only Websites

Share the joy













Emoji-only Internet address is now a new way to browse online.

https://press.opera.com/2022/02/14/opera-emoji-links-yat/

Yat Sells Strings of Emoji

Currently, when you visit a website, you type the URL in text. But with the latest update, you can now input a string of emojis in the Opera browser. When you do that now, you will be taken to Kesha’s website (for instance).

On Monday, Opera announced this new way to visit or type in web addresses to “bring a new level of creativity to the Internet.” There’s no need to type .com or www to access those sites. Just a string of mini icons and you can visit the sites you wish to access.

This feature has become possible after Opera partnered with Yat. It’s a company that sells emoji-based URLs. It’s like domain.com, which sells traditional domains.

“The partnership marks a major paradigm shift in the way the internet works,” says Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera. “It’s been almost 30 years since the world wide web launched to the public, and there hasn’t been much innovation in the weblink space: people still include .com in their URLs. Through the integration with Yat, Opera users are able to ditch .com or even words in their links and use emojis to be directed to websites. It’s new, it’s easier and more fun” – Opera

Yats are unique emoji strings. The owners of those emoji-based URLs can tokenize the emojis as an NFT on the blockchain and sell or hold animation of the string.

The company is also planning to allow its users to connect their Yats to electronic payments. To create a Yat domain, you need one to five characters. The price can start from a few dollars to thousands of dollars.

In mid-2021, someone bought a domain with a single-character gold key for $425,000.

Several music artists have already bought Yats. “For example, Lil Wayne’s (👽🎵) Yat page directs users to his record label, and Steve Aoki’s (y.at/🎂🎵)takes you to his website. G-Eazy(y.at/🦇🌹), ( Kesha (y.at/🌈🚀👽),Young Money,, 3LAU (y.at/🎵🎵 ) and Disclosure (y.at/😎🎵😎) use them too.”

Yat is still a new platform. It started last year. As a platform, it allows you to buy a URL with emojis. Yats can redirect it to another site.

But you can purchase your own domain name that supports emojis. However, a lot of people don’t have the expertise to do so. Thus, they can just purchase Yat and it will provide you with your own Y.at link.

However, creativity or convenience comes at a premium. It uses an algorithm to know the price of your emoji combo based on how rare it is. If you use one or two emojis they can get expensive. However, you can find four or five emojis at around $4.

“This integration is a testament to Opera’s continued innovation in the web browser space. We are thrilled to be partnering with them to make URLs more user-friendly and expressive while giving yat creators more visibility on the web.”

