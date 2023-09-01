OpenAI wants ChatGPT in the classroom

Share the joy

I did not see that coming, but it looks like schools will soon have to make room for courses on ChatGPT. OpenAI has announced a new guideline for teachers using ChatGPT in schools. This could include “suggested prompts, which include an explanation of how ChatGPT works and its limitations, the efficacy of AI detectors, and bias.”

These are just a few of the places where OpenAI is proposing to put the system to good use outside of its usual role as “research assistant” for procrastinating students.

While the educational community will not have issues with the effectiveness of ChatGPT, there are surely some doubts about plagiarism and related issues.

ChatGPT is controversial, especially when it comes to its use by students. Plagiarism remains one of its biggest issues, and how OpenAI plans to work around this remains to be seen.

Of course, the chatbot is a willing ally for students when it comes to research and assignments, but there is a big question over the morality of the outcome.

So, do we just say no to the chatbot because some students have been caught cheating with their assignments and projects? Of course not, and that is probably the reason OpenAI wants to collaborate with institutions.

In related news, and as part of measures being put in place to combat fake news and misinformation from Russia, the European Union urged Google and Facebook in June to start labeling content and images generated by artificial intelligence.

The EU warned of serious consequences and possible “swift” sanctions should its new digital content laws, scheduled to come into effect across the bloc on August 25, not be met.

What the EU wants Google and Facebook to do is label AI content in such a way that it will register with users while they are scrolling and distracted by other things.

The European Union wants people to “clearly see” that the content is not produced by real users and be labeled with words such as “this is the robot talking.”

The EU VP said it is the responsibility of social media companies to fight against the potential “dark side” of AI, which has the potential to fake events and voices within seconds.

In April, Italy’s Privacy Guarantor ordered that ChatGPT be blocked in the country over concerns that OpenAI violates the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) through the way it handles data.

The Italian regulator also said OpenAI was not doing enough to protect children. Though ChatGPT is said to be designed for users above the age of 13, according to the company, there is no age check to stop those below the age limit from accessing sensitive information, the Privacy Guarantor officials said.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

