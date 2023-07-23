OpenAI to Launch ChatGPT App on Android

Share the joy

Open AI ChatGPT Android Version

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been used by millions of users around the world within just a few weeks of launch. Now, the company is ready to release an app for Android.

After it brought the app to iOS in May, the Android version of ChatGPT app will launch in a few months. The iOS version is free to use. It can sync chat history with the web. It also features voice input.

OpenAI hinted that an Android version was coming.

The company announced in a tweet that ChatGPT for Android will be coming out next week. But there’s no specific day. However, you can pre-order in the Google Play Store here. You can register to get it once it is available.

The AI boom is not slowing down. With the release of Android and iOS versions, this AI chat tool will be available 24/7 in your pocket.

The Success of ChatGPT

ChatGPT took the world by storm because of its significant advancements in AI, specifically in natural language processing and deep learning techniques. These advancements allowed AI language models to generate more coherent, contextually relevant, and human-like responses.

It is part of the Generative-Pretrained Transformer series developed by OPenAI. The models are based on the transformer architecture, which revolutionized natural language processing tasks by allowing models to handle long-range dependencies more effectively.

It utilizes pre-training and transfer learning, where the model is initially trained on a large corpus of text from the Internet. This pre-training helps the model learn grammar, facts, and context from vast amounts of data, making it more knowledgeable and capable of generating responses.

AI Safety

OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft all promised the White House to ensure that AI is safe. They commit to developing safe, secure, and transparent AI technology. Amazon, Anthropic, Meta, and Inflection are also committed to AI safety.

These companies promise to include pre-release security testing of their AI systems. They will also share their best practices for safety. Plus, they continue to invest in cybersecurity and insider threat safeguards.

The US lawmakers introduced a bill in June that aims to establish a commission on AI and help answer questions raised by the growing industry.

Global leaders have sounded the alarm about deepfakes and generative AI because of several significant concerns and potential risks associated with these technologies.

Deepfakes and generative AI can create highly realistic and convincing fake content, such as videos, audio clips, and images. This capability could be used to spread misinformation, fake news, and propaganda, leading to confusion, distrust, and social unrest.

There are also concerns that malicious actors could use deep fakes to manipulate public opinion, influence elections, and undermine the democratic process. By creating fake videos or speeches of political leaders, deepfakes could cause significant damage to the reputation and credibility of individuals and institutions.

Addressing the issues raised by deepfakes and generative AI requires careful consideration of legal and regulatory frameworks. Policymakers need to strike a balance between protecting freedom of expression and preventing the harmful misuse of these technologies.

