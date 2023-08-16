OpenAI Says GPT-4 Can Be Effective in Content Moderation

Share the joy

OpenAI and Content Moderation

Content moderation is a difficult task. It involves monitoring, reviewing, and managing user-generated content. It is challenging because online platforms generate a massive amount of content every second. Thus, it requires sophisticated algorithms.

However, OpenAI believes that GPT-4 could replace human moderators while being accurate and consistent. In that case, this task could be easily outsourced to these machines.

According to a blog post:

“GPT-4 is also able to interpret rules and nuances in long content policy documentation and adapt instantly to policy updates, resulting in more consistent labeling. We believe this offers a more positive vision of the future of digital platforms, where AI can help moderate online traffic according to platform-specific policy and relieve the mental burden of a large number of human moderators.”

Machines’ judgments are consistent. Humans, on the other hand, interpret policies differently. The guidelines can be long and change constantly. OpenAI could easily implement new policies while humans take a lot of training just to adapt and learn.

Drafting, labeling, gathering, and refining policies can take weeks or months. GPT-4, on the other hand, could come up with a new policy within just hours.

The Challenges of Content Moderation

As mentioned, content moderation is a challenging task. Tech companies have armies of moderators. These moderators have to look through traumatizing content. What’s worse is that most of these moderators come from developing countries who receive lower wages. As a result, they struggle with mental health.

However, AI is not perfect either when it comes to moderating content. It can be challenging for AI to moderate and understand the context, intent, and tone of a message. Sarcasm and irony are difficult for AI to interpret accurately.

Furthermore, content is constantly changing. There are new slang, trends, and forms of communication that emerge regularly. AI models need to be frequently updated and adapted to stay effective.

Content that is considered acceptable or offensive can vary greatly based on cultural and regional differences. AI may struggle to accurately interpret nuances. It can also produce false positives and false negatives, which can affect user experience and safety.

Users can also evade moderation by adapting their language. They can also employ other tactics to bypass automated systems. There’s also the issue of AI learning biases inadvertently. Some training data include biases. AI can’t always make unbiased moderation decisions.

Memes, videos, and multimedia can present additional challenges for AI moderation. Furthermore, AI models lack real-time awareness of current events, which can impact their ability to accurately moderate content related to ongoing news or incidents.

GPT-4 is a valuable tool. It can assist human moderators and help manage the scale of content. But a combined approach still wins as it leverages the strengths of AI and human judgment. Human moderators provide the ability to understand complex contexts, nuances, and cultural differences. AI, on the other hand, struggle with them. But AI can automate routine tasks, filter out obvious violates and process a large volume of content.

OpenAI might help resolve a problem in content moderation. But companies must not solely rely on AI to do the job.

