OpenAI launches live web browsing and audio prompt on ChatGPT

OpenAI has launched a new live web browsing and audio prompt feature on ChatGPT, which is sure to be a hit with millions of users. The feature allows users to search the web and listen to audio clips while they are chatting with ChatGPT.

The new feature makes ChatGPT more versatile and user-friendly, and it is sure to be a popular addition to the platform.

This has enabled ChatGPT to browse the internet and provide users with current and reliable information based on their queries, including links to the sources of the information. In other words, ChatGPT is now able to go beyond its 2021 limitations.

“Browsing is particularly useful for tasks that require up-to-date information, such as helping you with technical research, trying to choose a bike, or planning a vacation.”

ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide you with current and authoritative information, complete with direct links to sources. It is no longer limited to data before September 2021. pic.twitter.com/pyj8a9HWkB — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 27, 2023

OpenAI has announced that web browsing is now available to Plus and Enterprise users, with further expansion planned for the near future.

OpenAI has added support for voice chats and image-based queries. Users will soon be able to use ChatGPT on Android and iOS to have voice conversations and feed images to all platforms.

The feature is rolling out now to all Enterprise users, while other non-paying users will have access to the image-based feature later.

To start using voice conversations, simply go to Settings, then New Features. Pick one of five voices by tapping the microphone button, and you are all set.

A couple of weeks ago, OpenAI announced a new guideline for teachers using ChatGPT in schools. This could include “suggested prompts, which include an explanation of how ChatGPT works and its limitations, the efficacy of AI detectors, and bias.”

These are just a few of the places where OpenAI is proposing to put the system to good use outside of its usual role as “research assistant” for procrastinating students.

While the educational community will not have issues with the effectiveness of ChatGPT, there are surely some doubts about plagiarism and related issues.

ChatGPT is a controversial tool, particularly when it comes to its use by students. Plagiarism is one of its biggest problems, and it remains to be seen how OpenAI will address this.

While a chatbot can be a helpful tool for students when it comes to research and assignments, there is a moral dilemma surrounding its use.

