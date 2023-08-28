OpenAI launches ChatGPT Enterprise for business

Share the joy

After successfully launching on mobile and consolidating its position as the leader in the AI industry, OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Enterprise for business.

In announcement this Monday, OpenAI said it will not train its AI models on any business data or conversations under the new plan. “Our models don’t learn from your usage.”

The new plan also encrypts business chats and is SOC 2 compliant. The company says companies including Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC, and Zapier have already tested ChatGPT Enterprise.

“We’re launching ChatGPT Enterprise, which offers enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customization options, and much more. We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive. Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customized for your organization, and that protects your company data.”

ChatGPT Enterprise works two times faster in terms of access than GPT-4 and does not have a usage cap. It also features a boosted 32,000-token context, which allows the AI model to process up to four times the input and output text as the $20 per month Pro tier.

Businesses that subscribe to the Enterprise version will also enjoy unlimited access to advanced data analysis, allowing teams to quickly analyze enormous swaths of data.

The ChatGPT Enterprise gives companies and administrators a console that allows for bulk management of employee use. With this, admins will be able to create shared chat templates for teams that share common workflows.

Enterprises will also enjoy free credits for OpenAi’s API that can be used for custom chatbots and other tailored AI-generated texts.

Enterprise customers will also have access to analytics dashboard for “usage insights” within their organizations.

Following the launch of its mobile version in May, ChatGPT is now officially rolling out on Android. It means millions of users across the world will now have access to the generative

As announced earlier by OpenAI, the Android version, just like the iOS version, does not support ads. What this means is that you can use the app without all the annoyance that comes with ads.

ChatGPT is free to download and allows you to synchronize your history across devices. This version also brings the latest model improvements from OpenAI.

