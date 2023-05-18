OpenAI goes mobile as ChatGPT now has an iOS version

Share the joy

Image Credit: TechCrunch

ChatGPT will soon become accessible on mobile as OpenAI confirms the availability of its iOS version. The official iOS version is free, and will allow voice prompt, and will be free from ads. However, only US users will be able to access it in the interim.

“With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible,” an official statement on the company’s website explained.

More countries will be added in the coming weeks, while Android users would not have to wait long, the company said on its website.

When in use, the mobile version of ChatGPT will sync your history across devices. This means you will know what you have previously searched for via the web version, and make that easily accessible to you.

In related news, ChatGPT is now available once again in Italy after making changes as required by the Italian authorities. Recall that Italy’s Privacy Guarantor had last month ordered that ChatGPT be blocked in the country over concerns OpenAI violates the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) through the way it handles data.

The regulator gad said at the time that there was no “legal basis” for OpenAI’s bulk collection of data for training ChatGPT’s model. The Privacy Guarantor added that ChatGPT does not often process data correctly amidst concerns about a flaw that led to the leaking of sensitive user data sometimes in March.

“ChatGPT is available again to our users in Italy,” OpenAI told AP in a statement. “We are excited to welcome them back, and we remain dedicated to protecting their privacy.”

The Italian regulator also said OpenAI was not doing enough to protect children. Though ChatGPT is said to be designed for users above the age of 13 according to the company, there is no age check to stop those below the age limit from accessing sensitive information, the Privacy Guarantor officials said.

OpenAI was then given 20 days from the day the deadline was given to address all areas of concerns or face a fine of up to $21.8 million or a maximum four percent of its annual worldwide turnover.

Italy’s order on ChatGPT is likely to sensitize other countries to pay closer attention to OpenAI even as more companies and products begin to adopt the technology.

Microsoft, meanwhile, is pushing hard to ensure it remains ahead of others in generative AI. The company recently added ChatGPT AI to its SwiftKey keyboard on Android.

