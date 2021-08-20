OnlyFans Will Ban Sexually Explicit Content

Share the joy













It may still permit nudity.

Why OnlyFans Will Ban Pornography Post?

OnlyFans is known for its adult content creators with few restrictions. However, the company had decided to ban pornography posts for long-term sustainability.

The company believes the ban will help them continue hosting an inclusive community of fans and creators.

The ban will start in October.

However, the new standards will permit nudity but the post must follow the acceptable use policy.

OnlyFans’ banking partners and payout providers requested the change.

130 Million Users

Currently, the company has more than 130 million users. It also has 2 million creators around the world. It has become popular because of its adult content.

Even though it has millions of users, it struggled to find investors. Sex indeed sells but it doesn’t attract venture capitalists.

A merchant bank started helping the company to find investors. However, some firms passed. They didn’t want to engage in serious talks.

With millions of users, it would have been easier for the company to raise a huge amount of money. But because of its adult content, it has struggled to earn more.

Most of its revenue came from paid subscriptions. Others are from chats and a mixture of stress and paid posts for free accounts.

Some creators can earn at least $1 million per year while others can pocket around $50,000 annually.

The company has a porn issue even though it failed to mention it.

Some virtual capitalists are not allowed to invest in adult content. Several investors are worried about minors having subscription accounts.

Some of its investors believe that the company could get past the porn. However, they are still bothered that OnlyFans’ reputation would not allow it to attract brand partners.

This week, OnlyFans launched an app that aims to be a new kind of Patreon. It’s called OFTV. The app offers free content to viewers. The content won’t be monetized. But it has a no-nudes policy.

After it announced the banning of sexually explicit content, the company released its first transparency report.

It covers last month’s details. The company decided to release the reports as part of its commitment to safety and transparency.

In recent months, the company has been looking to promote various content that is safe for work. In March, it launched a prize fund for musicians to change the company’s tune.

The fund would not only encourage musicians to use the platform but also help artists who are struggling because of the pandemic.

The fund may help boost artists from the UK as they lag behind the US when it comes to generating money on the platform.

Even though the early users of the site had been associated with porn content, it has now changed and it’s growing beyond being a platform of adult content.

Besides adult content, you can also find videos about fitness music and fashion.

People think that OnlyFans only caters to porn content because it only accepts users above 18. All of its content is also behind a paywall to give the company more liberal policies about its content.

