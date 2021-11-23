Share the joy













Online sports betting coming soon to New York

New York is on the verge of completely adopting gambling in its biggest forms. Casino games, card games, and the all-important sports betting are coming to the Empire State. While lawmakers are still working on the details, the current target date to start online New York sports betting is by February 13, Super Bowl 2022. Once that happens, New Yorkers that don’t live near casinos will finally be able to gamble without taking a very long drive.

The current status of New York gambling is that it must happen in a casino. This is true of both sports betting in New York and on casino games. This is an especially heavy blow to NYC residents, who don’t often travel outside the bounds of the big city. That’s a huge loss for them and the state, as the revenue could be humongous if they had gambling nearby. When online gambling is enacted, there’s bound to be huge numbers coming in from the city alone.

A big contributor to New York’s slow adoption of gambling is a federal restriction on gambling. This was repealed by the Supreme Court in 2018, allowing for many states to work on enacting online betting and sports betting measures. Many states put forth measures to legalize sports betting immediately, and the events of 2020 made it clear just how important an online component is. New York saw some conflict in this, however. Many oppose gambling outside of casinos, leading to a lack of any government action on the subject of online gambling. Sports betting managed to make it through thanks largely to the efforts of former Governor Cuomo.

Another potential roadblock has been the tribes that run casinos in New York. In order to get gambling measures in place, the tribes must be part of the deal. Many prefer to have gambling stay in the casino, as it means they get the revenue upfront and don’t have to worry about the costs of maintaining servers or commissioning app developers for online sportsbooks. So it is that New Yorkers won’t be able to play casino games online for real money in the foreseeable future. They will be able to use apps to bet on sports in 2022, however.

New York just announced the approval of nine online sports betting licenses to operate in the state: FanDuel, DraftKings, Bally Bet, BetMGM, Caesars, WynnBET, Empire Resorts, PointsBet and BetRivers. All of these platforms should have apps ready by Super Bowl Sunday. BetMGM announced a deal with Madison Square Garden, giving NYC sports fans a way to bet without leaving the city.

There is one workaround for New Yorkers that want to bet on online card games. Global Poker runs games that hand out prizes on a sweepstakes basis. As this is technically not gambling, New Yorkers can play poker on Global Poker’s site and profit.

Other than that, gambling New Yorkers will want to stick to sports betting. When it is enacted, it will offer both online options and kiosk/booth setups in popular NY arenas. These will finally allow fans to bet on their favorite teams without having to trek upstate or to Jersey. The good news is that the online sportsbook apps are very easy to use and offer generous welcome packages. You’re encouraged to pre-register for the services now, as you’ll be rewarded with things like free plays or deposit matching up to a certain dollar amount.

These bonuses aren’t available at the actual casinos, and show how online gambling is a unique form of gambling with the potential for big payoffs. So don’t worry if you live too far from a casino in New York. Come next year, you’ll be able to drop sports bets from your phone with ease.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

