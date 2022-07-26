OnePlus 10T Will Not Have an Alert Slider

Share the joy

It will be unveiled on August 3.

What to Expect from the OnePlus 10T?

OnePlus typically reveals a few details of its new phones before releasing them. As mentioned, the OnePlus 10T will be launched on August 3 and the company has disclosed details earlier.

The company revealed interesting details about the upcoming phone. Compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 10T offers more blow. The overall design is the same as the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, it lacks one interesting feature — the alert slider. There is also no sign of the Hasselblad camera system that you could find on previous OnePlus flagships.

For many years, the alert slider has become an interesting feature. It offers an easy way to put the phone into silent or vibrate mode. With it, there is no need to tap through onscreen menus.

Eliminating the alert slider was necessary according to the OnePlus chief designer. Without the slider, the 10T will have sufficient internal space for more components for a large battery capacity. The absence of the slider also allows a better antenna signal.

OnePlus 10T would need two charging pumps. OnePlus 10 Pro only needed one for the 80W fast charging.

The company also prioritized an antenna system including 15 separate antennas in the 10T. With these antennas, the phone would have an improved signal even if you hold the device horizontally. It is a useful feature when you play games online.

The alert slider is a small component. But it takes up to 300 mm2 on the motherboard area. Thus, it makes a huge impact on the device. If the company did not remove the alert slider, the device would be thicker. In other words, the company sacrificed the alert slider to boost the performance of the device.

Without the alert slider on the OnePlus 10T, Apple is the only smartphone manufacturer to include a mute switch. Thus, if this switch is so important to you, then you may want to purchase an iPhone or just buy an older OnePlus device. This will not be too difficult because the OnePlus Pro was released this year. However, the said phone will be the last Android device to have a mute switch.

Of course, no one is going to buy a phone for the alert slider alone. However, the slider was a milestone for Android smartphones.

How About the Hasselblad Camera?

Like the alert slider, 10T has no Hasselblad-branded camera system. The omission may not be missed by OnePlus fans. The Hasselblad branding is gone because the company wanted to provide its user with an ultimate performance at the chosen price point. It means that the elimination was necessary to make the phone more affordable.

However, it does not mean that the phone will have a mediocre camera. The 10T main camera uses a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. It has a higher resolution than the 48MP from the 10 Pro. With the said specifications, it can support 10-bit color. It also comes with improved HDR photography.

The company also confirmed a 6.7-inch display. But the company did not disclose the phone’s resolution and refresh rate. It will be available in two different colors — matte black and glossy green.

