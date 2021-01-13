One of the best kept secrets of Dubai – Cruise Dinner

When you are in Dubai, there are many things that are worth exploring and experiencing. A lot of elements such as skyscrapers, exquisite malls, and many others attract tourists from throughout the world. But there are many other activities also that you should not miss out on while you are on a vacation trip to Dubai. One such activity that you will enjoy while you are in Dubai is the cruise dinner Dubai. It is one such experience that should not definitely miss out here. Here are some of the reasons for so.

SightSeeing at Best

Of course, you may have gone on a sightseeing trip where you might have stopped at different spots to explore them. But viewing the spots from a distance offers an altogether different experience. There are also options such as a helicopter ride but this can be troublesome for people who have issues such as that of motion sickness. If you wish to have a glance at the entire Dubai in the most mesmerizing way, the dhow cruise is one of the best options that you can have. You can enjoy the view of some of the best attractions in Dubai while sailing on the cruise.

Cruise of your Choice

You can select from different cruise options based on your choice. If you are in Dubai for a vacation and you wish to explore the dhow experience, you can get your booking done in the general dhow cruise option. But if you wish to have a celebration on the cruise along with your friends and family members, you can book a separate dhow cruise. A private cruise is the best option if you wish to enjoy your special moments such as your wedding anniversary, a birthday party, or so on.

Unlimited Food Options

The dhow cruise offers you unlimited food options on the cruise. You can enjoy starters, main course meal options, and desserts from different cuisines. You will be amazed at the options available on the buffet menu placed on the cruise. Even when you have not booked a private cruise for your special day, you will not regret it as the cruise will offer you a range of food and drink options that are worth the lavish dinner for sure. You do not have to check out a fancy restaurant if you have selected the cruise dinner for your special evening.

The Live Performance

There is no chance of getting bored if you are on a tour of the dhow cruise. Apart from the mesmerizing sightseeing and the lavish dinner, you can also enjoy the live performances offered on the cruise. It can be singing performance or local dance performance by the professionals.

If you are in Dubai and have booked the dhow cruise, you have made the best decision to carry some of the best memories along with you. Make the right bookings and surely you will remember the moments throughout your life. The scenic beauty, the food, and the ambience is something that will stay in your mind forever.