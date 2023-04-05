Old iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS Devices to drop Apple Services support

Share the joy

You will soon be unable to use any Apple services if you are running an outdated version of iOS, macOS, watchOS, or tvOS. A trustworthy source on Twitter discovered evidence of this. If you do not upgrade your gadget, consider yourself locked out.

All Apple services—aside from iCloud—will no longer function with earlier software versions.

According to information provided by Twitter user “Stella – Fudge,” Apple decided not to support operating system updates released in 2017.

Users on iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11 won’t be able to use Apple services anymore in case anyone was wondering. On the plus side, they will still have access to iCloud, if that matters to them.

The following list of operating systems that will not be supported is provided for your convenience:

iOS 11 to iOS 11.2.6

macOS High Sierra 10.13 to macOS 10.13.3

watchOS 4 to watchOS 4.2.3

tvOS 11 to tvOS 11.2.6

As of early May, access to Apple services, with the exception of iCloud, will stop working on devices running: – iOS 11-11.2.6

– macOS 10.13-10.13.3

– watchOS 4-4.2.3

– tvOS 11-11.2.6 You'll likely receive notification prompting you to update — Stella – Fudge (@StellaFudge) April 5, 2023

Owners of previous operating system versions have the option to update. Since Apple continued to offer support six years after releasing the updates, it’s appropriate to do so.

For instance, every iPhone that runs iOS 11 can also run iOS 12 with ease. The owner of the device is the one who is hesitant to update the phone, not the device’s functionality.

Additionally, users rarely use an older Apple gadget for six years; therefore, it could be time to upgrade. You can still backup your data because iCloud is not in this list.

Apple reportedly told MacRumors that those impacted might get a push notice. It would ask them to update their device to a newer version in order to keep enjoying the company’s services.

The majority of Apple customers want to test out the newest features the business has to offer in upgraded versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. It is probable that this choice will only have a little impact on them. However, some people feel at ease using outdated updates.

