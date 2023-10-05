Ofcom Refers Microsoft and Amazon to CMA

Share the joy

In a move that highlights growing concerns about the dominance of tech giants in the cloud computing market, Ofcom, the UK’s media watchdog, has initiated an investigation into Microsoft and Amazon’s roles as leaders in this space. Ofcom’s inquiry has now been referred to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), signaling the beginning of a rigorous examination process.

The primary concern identified by Ofcom is the difficulty that UK businesses face when attempting to switch cloud providers or utilize multiple cloud services. Of particular concern are Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, two industry giants collectively responsible for a significant portion of cloud spending in the UK, estimated at 60% to 70%.

Ofcom’s director responsible for the market study, Fergal Farragher, stated, “Some UK businesses have told us they’re concerned about it being too difficult to switch or mix and match cloud providers, and it’s not clear that competition is working well.”

This investigation comes at a crucial juncture as cloud services underpin many of the emerging technologies, including AI, which rely on the vast data centers provided by companies like AWS and Azure. The CMA has welcomed Ofcom’s referral, recognizing that effective competition in the cloud computing market is essential for businesses that rely on these services.

Sarah Cardell, CEO of the CMA, emphasized, “Strong competition ensures a level playing field so that market power doesn’t end up in the hands of a few players – unlocking the full potential of these rapidly evolving digital markets so that people, businesses, and the UK economy can get the maximum benefits.”

The concerns raised by Ofcom encompass several key aspects of the cloud computing market:

Egress Fees: Cloud vendors, such as Amazon and Microsoft, impose fees for moving data between providers, making it challenging for businesses to switch or adopt a multi-cloud approach. AWS asserts that it doesn’t charge separate fees for switching data to another provider and offers generous data transfer allowances to customers. Technical Barriers to Interoperability: The presence of technical barriers hampers interoperability among different cloud platforms and services. This restricts businesses from efficiently combining services across providers or switching between them. Committed Spend Discounts: While these discounts can lower costs for customers, they also incentivize companies to use a single cloud provider, even when more cost-effective alternatives exist.

Microsoft Azure, in particular, has faced scrutiny for alleged unfair licensing terms that may hinder clients from migrating to other providers.

Ofcom’s ultimate goal is to ensure a fair playing field for competition in the cloud computing market, where business customers can switch providers and utilize multiple services with ease. This would encourage rival providers to challenge the dominance of Amazon and Microsoft, fostering growth in the UK’s cloud computing industry.

As the CMA’s independent inquiry group delves into this matter, their findings and recommendations, expected by April 2025, will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of cloud computing competition in the UK. In the meantime, Amazon and Microsoft have voiced their disagreements with Ofcom’s findings, emphasizing their commitment to providing choices and flexibility to customers in the cloud computing space.

